We’ve Raised More Than 50 People From Dead – Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the Founder and General Overseer of Christ Embassy church on Friday said that they have been able to raise more than 50 people from the dead.
The pastor made this revelation while speaking to his congregation in a video that surfaced on social media.
In the viral video, he revealed that those raised from the dead include old and young people from different countries.
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome rhetorically asked skeptics how they could explain such a miracle, and jokingly added maybe they’d conclude they bribed heaven and hell for them to be allowed back to the living.
READ ALSO:
- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome: Virtuous Smart Style.
- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome divorce mess: Everything you must know.
- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Anita finalise divorce.
Read comments from netizens:
iam_avincii said: “Show workings with Mr Ibu and Mohbad, no be all this Cho Cho Cho”
opeyemifamakin said: “Anikulapo. Lie on us, we are your mouka foam”
itskunlereal said: “Raise Mohbad and Mr Ibu…nobecho cho cho, show workings”
jerrybrown092 said: “I love you pastor Chris, many won’t understand this dimension but we have the mighty hands of God on you, we have witnessed raw miracles, the things are too hard for a layman to understand…shalom”
mo_athan said: “Pastor Chris does not chase clouts. The Bible says, these signs will follow those that believe, in my name, they will cast out demons, heal the sick ‘ what God cannot do does not exist”
taiwo_junzi said: “And Freeze was begging you people to raise Mohbad the other day but you went into your koro and turned deaf ears!”
candycane_nengi said: “No pastor Chris slander will be tolerated here, mind your words pls”
Watch the video below: