We’ve Put Measures In Place To Check Exam Malpractice – NECO Registrar

…as over 74,000 candidates sit for 2023 external SSCE

As over 74,000 candidates sit for 2023 external SSCE nationwide, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has said some measures have been put in place to check examination malpractice.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi who made this known while monitoring the examination at Government Science Secondary School Gombe, Gombe State on Saturday, warned the candidates not to indulge in the act as chances of being caught were very high.

Wushishi who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the candidates at the centre, disclosed that reports received from the various centres across the Country indicated that the examination was going on smoothly.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by NECO’s Ag. Director, Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani, the Registrar who is on a nationwide monitoring of the examination, said the Council has put in place necessary measures to ensure that the examination was seamless.

The 2023 SSCE External started on Monday, 20th November 2023 and would end on 20th December 2023. Candidates are to sit for the examination in 29 different subjects.