We’ve Provided Opportunities For Investors To Build Synergy – Wabote

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content and Development Board (NCDMB), Engineer Simbi Wabote has disclosed that the board has provided opportunities for foreign and local investors to build synergies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa at the 4th edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2023, the Execution Secretary said the role expected of the oil and gas industry has been dwindling due to missed opportunities as a result of policy inconsistencies, deferred decisions, and investments apathy.

He added that the board has also provided the stakeholders with information on upcoming projects to enable Nigerian companies/manufacturers to tailor their business development strategies and identify high-impact activities with potential for in-country value addition with a 5-year outlook to deepen the practice of Nigerian Content.

With the theme of this year’s NOGOF which is Oil & Gas Industry – Catalyst and Fuel for the Industrialization of Nigeria, the ES said that the theme reflects the pivotal role that the oil and gas industry is expected to play in driving the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

He said” NCDMB Provides Nigerian companies and prospective investors an opportunity to showcase their capabilities.

“Provide stakeholders with information on upcoming projects to enable Nigerian companies/manufacturers tailor to their business development strategies,

Identify high-impact activities with potential for in-country value addition with a 5-year outlook to deepen the practice of Nigerian Content and to

showcase opportunities in the Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream sectors of the Petroleum Industry.

” Over the period, the growth of the nation’s GDP has been marginal, but the reality is that we need to drive the growth rate to double digits for us to achieve the level of economic advancement and development that we desire.

“The NBS report noted that the total annual contribution of oil to aggregate GDP in 2022 was 5.67% compared to 7.24% in 2021.

“The oil sector has steadily dropped behind Agriculture, Trade, Telecommunications/ICT, and Real Estate in terms of sectors that contributed the most to Nigeria’s GDP.

These are signs of a dying sector, and we must all join hands to stop the decline so that we can return oil and gas contribution to GDP to double digits levels similar to other major oil-producing countries.

“It is my belief that the oil and gas sector can serve as the catalyst that will enable us to achieve the desired double-digit GDP growth rate if we are bold and disruptive in our strategy.

One probable means through which double-digit GDP growth can be achieved is by harnessing the array of opportunities that exists in various categories enabled by the oil and gas industry.

“Beyond the core oil and gas activities related to exploration and production, there are several related activities enabled by our industry such as security, insurance, medicals, ICT, legal services, aviation, catering, and several others.

“Opportunities driven by policies, guidelines, regulations, and statutes are attractive to investors as there is clarity on the framework governing their business endeavours. Several policies have been formulated and implemented by the government in their quest to stimulate economic growth and development.

“Other policies such as the automotive gas policy advocates for the use of CNG as an alternative fuel for vehicles and this has also created a vista of opportunities in the supply and installation of conversion kits in vehicles to enable it use of CNG.

“These policy initiatives have led to the creation of several businesses and a surge in local utilisation of gas. For example, the annual consumption of LPG increased from 360,000 tonnes in 2015 to 1.4 million tonnes in 2022.

“While this growth is commendable, it is instructive to note that about half of the local LPG requirement is imported. In addition, the consumption level is still far below the 4 million tonnes consumption by the year 2025 as targeted by the National Gas Expansion Programme.

“The Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) is another policy that is aimed at promoting the development and utilization of gas. It also focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with global efforts which are aimed at addressing climate change.

“The key thing to note here is that every policy, regulation, or statute holds an array of opportunities that can be harnessed and utilized to achieve significant benefits.

“The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, is one of the most audacious attempts that have been made to overhaul our petroleum sector.

The Act has now provided investors with more clarity on the business environment, and it is expected that the 2-year-old PIA will soon start to yield the desired results.

“There are huge opportunities for individuals and businesses willing to develop the skill sets required to offer regulatory compliance support services to operators and service companies.

“We have provided train-the-trainers programs across the country, delivered over 13 million man-hours in On-the-Job training covering sea-time for marine cadets, non-destructive testing, equipping youths in new skill sets such as GSM repair, solar power installation, and provision of entrepreneurial exposure that will ensure sustainability.

“We have introduced and widened the options for accessing interventions even further with our $300 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund with BOI, our $50 million Nigerian Content R&D Fund, and our $50 million NOGaPS Manufacturing Fund.

Over 70 companies have so far benefited from the intervention funds for asset acquisition, manufacturing, loan refinancing, and project financing.

“The forensic audit of remittances into the Nigerian Content Development Fund also opened up opportunities for 25 audit companies engaged to check the books of about 150 companies.

“The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has Statutory funding of 1% of the Federation Account and 0.25% Levy on profits of certain categories of commercial companies. These represent a very good source of funds and we have commenced discussions with NASENI on areas of collaboration.

“There is no gainsaying that the desired level of opportunities cannot be harnessed by Nigerian companies without the domiciliation of critical infrastructure.

“On our part, we continue to put in place some building blocks to support value retention in-country.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGaPS) at Odukpani in Cross River state and the one at Emeyal-1 in Bayelsa state are both at advanced stages of completion.

“The industrial parks provide opportunities in the areas of manufacturing, logistics, security, facilities management, training, catering services, occupational health services, and many others.

“Apart from the opportunities provided during the ongoing construction of the Conference Hotel, we believe these facilities will require catering, logistics, cleaning, maintenance, and other services when fully operational.

“The shipyard will further boost our national shipbuilding, maintenance, and servicing capacity thereby earning the much-needed revenue and foreign exchange for Nigeria.

“As the Lekki Deep Seaport becomes operational in addition to existing ports, Nigeria will witness more vessels coming into the nation and a facility like the Brass Island Shipyard will create a situation where the LNG tankers and other vessels can carry out maintenance and repairs here in Nigeria.

In the midstream segment, the NLNG Train 7 project, as most of us are aware is currently ongoing as well as the AKK Pipeline project. We are happy with these success stories of how projects materialized from opportunities that were showcased at the NOGOF events.

As the Number 1 MDA in the Ease of Doing Business, I make bold to say that the Board will continue to support ongoing projects and any new opportunities that will be identified from this Opportunity Fair in line with our SLA.

I, therefore implore all stakeholders to count on us to support the realisation of their target opportunities. As an incurable optimist, I look forward to the oil and gas industry truly fuelling the industrialisation of our nation by the time we hold the next NOGOF event.