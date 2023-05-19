New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
We’ve Provided Opportunities For Investors To Build Synergy – Wabote

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Development Board (NCDMB), Engineer Simbi Wabote has disclosed that the Board has provided opportunities for foreign and local investors to build synergies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Speaking on Thursday in Yenagoa at the 4th edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) 2023, Wabote noted that the role expected of the oil and gas industry has been dwindling due to missed opportunities as a result of policy inconsistencies, deferred decisions and investments apathy.

He stated that the Board has also provided the stakeholders with information on upcoming projects to enable Nigerian companies/manufacturers tailor their business development strategies and identify high impact activities with potential for in-country value addition with a 5-year outlook to deepen the practice of Nigerian Content.

Wabote further noted that the theme of this year’s NOGOF which is “Oil & Gas Industry – Catalyst and Fuel for the Industrialization of Nigeria”, reflects the pivotal role that the oil and gas industry is expected to play in driving the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

