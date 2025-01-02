We’ve Problem Tackling Circulating Polio Variant Crippling, Killing Children –Olayiwole, Rotary Int’l Polio Coordinator

Share

…80 cases recorded in 15 states

On 25 August 2020, after four years without a single case of wild polio, the African region was certified free of wild poliovirus, but there is still the circulating variant of polio virus. Olugbenga Olayiwole, the National Programme Coordinator for Rotary International’s Polio Plus Programme in Nigeria, in this interview, highlights factors driving the circulating variant of polio virus, the danger inherent and the need to eradicate it, APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

The prevalence of polio which you reeled out, is different from what’s available in the public domain. Why is this so?

Personally, I believe that we overcelebrated the achievement of the wild polio virus free status in Africa and the impression that there’s no more polio in Africa was created.

But the issue is that, at the same time when we did that celebration, we were in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic; there was a lockdown. And that lockdown resulted in a failure to vaccinate, meaning that routine immunisation was not taking place.

We did not have any house-tohouse campaign while the lockdown was going on. But the thing about human nature is that people were still giving birth.

Even if you lock them up, they will still give birth. We’re adding more children to our population, but not protecting them against diseases. So what came out after the pandemic was that we had an escalation in the number of measles.

We had an escalation in the number of cholera and we had an escalation in the number of polio cases. The year following that COVID-19 pandemic, we had 419 polio cases in Nigeria, though not wild polio, which has been eliminated from Africa.

Circulating variant of polio virus

What we have is what we call the circulating variant of the polio virus, which is a product of our failure to immunise enough children with the polio vaccine.

So we had that, and we’ve been battling since then to bring it down. Consequently, it comes down; it goes up. It comes down; it goes up. Last year, 2024, we already had almost 80 cases, in 15 states.

But it’s not widely talked about and it’s not widely reported. But this information is available every week, every Thursday. The information about the circulating variant of the polio virus is updated on the global polio education website: polioeducation.org. So anybody can get that information from there.

What’s the difference between wild polio virus and the circulating variant, what’s the impact of the latter on children?

The circulating variant of polio virus is less severe than the wild polio virus, but it still causes crippling. So it’s a technical difference, basically. Just a few differences here and there, but the effect is the same.

A child gets crippled or a child gets killed by polio virus. Consequently, for the family involved, it doesn’t really matter whether it’s the wild polio virus or the circulating variant. Polio is polio today.

Why are governments not putting in much effort to curb it or to eliminate it?

The government is doing quite a lot. In fact, kudos to the new Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina who keeps challenging us every day.

How do we make the eradication drive more data-driven, scientific and more effective?

The current drive of the programme in Nigeria now is to do things differently. We had a target of interrupting the transmission of the circulating variant of polio virus by December 2024.

Unfortunately, it did not appear as if we met that target. However, we are working very hard to ensure that we interrupt all forms of transmission by 2025.

Why did you say we were not likely to meet the target?

What the data is suggesting to us is that the virus is actually actively moving. Recently, a state like Kogi State, which did not previously have the virus, reported two new viruses.

Okay, so if you are still getting viruses in places where they were not before, they suggest to you that that virus is actively still moving. The surveillance still tells us that the virus may still be in other places that we have not seen.

Okay, so we did not realistically expect that 2024 would be the year that we get rid of that virus from Nigeria. But we are working very hard at every level. With Rotary, with other partners, the WHO, CDC, Gates Foundation, Gavi, everybody is working and pulling together.

If we didn’t do this in 2024, we’ll do it in 2025. You know, as of the time we were celebrating wild polio free Africa, the significance was not this much. The circulating variant was not this much. So we had every right to celebrate because it was a significant achievement. Other regions have achieved these things and it took so long for Africa to get there.

Vaccine cannot be a source of reducing population if our population is even growing at a higher rate than it was before

To kick out all forms of wild polio virus from Africa was a big thing. But what we did not mention, and perhaps what we should have said, is that it is not just about the government alone.

We the partners are also involved. We still have a small matter of the circulating variant that we need to deal with.

Hence, we are coming back to media partners, with this message. We achieved the wild polio virus free Africa, but we still have a problem with the circulating variant polio virus, which also cripples and kills children. We need your help in tackling it.

What kind of intervention at this point should the media be reporting?

One thing we should understand is that the government is still the pillar of whatever we are doing in polio eradication. The main source of funding is still the government.

The partners cannot fund what the government funds. For instance, in 2023, Rotary International committed about $14.7 million to surveillance activities in Nigeria, and another $7.5 million towards advocacy, communication, and social mobilisation through UNICEF and WHO.

So the Rotary Foundation has put in a total of over $40 billion for polio eradication in Nigeria in just one year. So we are doing our bit, and the governments are also doing their bit. But we have a situation where there’s expanding insecurity, making children inaccessible and also gated communities in places that are even secure.

Gated estates

In Lagos, one of the challenges of Lagos is that you have so many gated estates that they won’t allow children to be vaccinated. And these children are unprotected.

Also, another factor is that, if it’s coming from the government, it must not be good. But what most people don’t understand is that even the vaccine you go and take from the private establishment is also coming from the government.

Misinformation

Misinformation is another factor hindering vaccination access. People believe certain things about the vaccine. The vaccine will do this or that. But look at us. We were a population of about 88 million in 1987 when we started to access polio vaccination.

The NPI, the EPI, the expanded programme on immunisation started in the 87. So if the vaccine was to reduce our population, does it make sense that we are now 250 million people? Okay.

So obviously the misinformation is out there and we need the press to help us give good information. The vaccine cannot be a source of reducing population if our population is even growing at a higher rate than it was before.

Misinformation is a big factor. During the last HPV vaccination, there was a lot of misinformation. They want to reduce us. They want to kill us and all that.

And it affected the polio programme as well. So, there is a multiplicity of factors. But like I said, all of us are pulling together as a team.

Share

Please follow and like us: