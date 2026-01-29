We’ve Prioritized Education For Character Dev’t, Sustainable Growth – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that his administration has prioritized education in order to lay a foundation for character development, discipline and sustainable growth among the state’s youths.

The Governor stated this on Thursday at Government House, Port Harcourt, during a solidarity visit by the Rivers State Parents Teachers Association (PTA) in support of his administration.

Fubara, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, said his government sees education as a critical tool for shaping the future of Rivers State.

Fubara reiterated his commitment to delivering good governance, stressing that the welfare and progress of Rivers people remain the driving force behind all government policies and programmes.

He commended the PTA for their unity and show of support, noting that the solidarity rally reflected collective responsibility and strengthened governance.

The governor disclosed that the Executive Council has approved the recruitment of 5,000 teachers, noting that about 90 percent of the 9,500 recent employments were in education.

He urged the PTA to keep promoting peace and unity across the state, describing them as key partners in sustaining stability and development.

Earlier, the Rivers State PTA, through its Secretary, Mrs Finomo Grace, praised the Governor for his support to education, including teacher recruitment, prompt payment of salaries and improvements in school facilities.

Grace appealed for further interventions, such as the absorption of volunteer teachers, improved rural postings, school renovations and enhanced security.

Also speaking, the State President of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Comrade Micah Emmanuel, commended the governor’s giant strides in education, citing improved welfare for teachers and renewed confidence in public schools, while calling for continued investment in infrastructure and capacity building.