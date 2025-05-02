We’ve Prioritised Workers Welfare–wike

Share

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration has prioritised workers’ welfare, as a measure to optimise productivity.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during the commemoration of the 2025 Workers’ Day. The Minister who was represented by The FCT Head of the Civil Service, Grace Adanyilo, said since his assumption of office as FCT Minister, he had promoted several reforms that are Workers friendly.

While he reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving service delivery in FCT, he disclosed that he has directed the Area Councils chairmen to pay minimum wage and other arrears to workers at the councils level.

He said: “We have made staff welfare a top priority since assuming office. From prompt salary and pension payments to capacity development and office upgrades, our focus has been to ensure every worker feels valued and supported.

