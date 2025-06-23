We’ve Petitioned Tinubu, AGF, Others Over Urhobo’s Failure To Pay Tenancy Levy, Says Lori-Ogbebor

Share

…says FG should be held responsible if anything happens to Itsekiri nation

Rights activist, Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has said that her people has petitioned President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Attorney General of the Federation, Department of State Service and all security agencies over the failure of Urhobo people to pay accumulated tenancy levy to Itsekiri Nation.

Speaking at a press conference at the weekend, Lori-Ogbebor said the Urhobo have refused to pay the one-pound annual tenancy fee they were ordered to pay and they have also far exceeded the two plots originally allocated to them.

According to Lori-Ogbebor, the Itsekiri Nation will not fight the Urbobo over the land, but call on the government to protect the rightful owners of the land.

She said: “The Urhobo have refused to pay the onepound annual tenancy fee they were ordered to pay. “They have also far exceeded the two plots originally allocated to them.

“Many people have been wondering what we would do now that the ultimatum has lapsed. Let us be clear: we have done what is necessary. “We have succeeded in bringing attention to an issue many people were unaware of.

“We have succeeded in affirming that they are tenants. Many of their children have lived under the illusion that their fathers own Warri. We have now put the record straight. “Today, those children know the truth—that their fathers have misrepresented history.

“Some expected us to resort to violence. That has never been our method. They came with their families, anticipating a fight. But that is not how we engage with matters of such importance”.

