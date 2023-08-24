We’ve Paid Super Falcon’s Allowances Last Week – NFF President

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mallam Ibrahim Gusau on Thursday confirmed to the House of Representatives that all allowances and match bonuses due to the female national football team, the Super Falcons had been paid as of Friday last week.

Gusau disclosed this in Abuja while appearing before the House ad-hoc committee on a dispute between Super Falcons and NFF.

Recall that the ad hoc committee led by Hon. Blessing Onuh (APC, Benue) had Wednesday walked out the secretary general of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sani and insisted that the president must appear unfailingly before it yesterday.

The ad-hoc committee further made inquiries regarding unpaid allowances for the Super Falcons in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

But in his presentation before the committee, Gusau explained that no funding was released for participation but revealed that in the just concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand, $960,000 was given to all the 32 countries that qualified.

According to him, the money was provided by FIFA to enable the participating countries to prepare their teams for the World Cup insisting that the NFF cannot use the money to settle outstanding allowances for 2019.

“We can’t use this money to pay outstanding allowances for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup”, he said.

Earlier, the chairman of the House ad-hoc committee, Hon. Blessing Onu questioned how the NFF was able to fund the Super Falcons in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup hosted by France.

Onu who was not satisfied with the NFF response, further ruled that the document of how the Super Falcons were funded in the 2019 FIFA women’s World Cup, the breakdown of match bonuses payments and its slips for 23 players and the coaching crew be provided by NFF before 30th August, 2023.

Responding to the ad-hoc committee’s findings on how the NFF is being funded, the NFF President revealed that they usually get funded by CAF and FIFA.

Speaking further, he noted that no payment is being gotten from the federal government for its staff and officials rather the federation gets its operational cost from FIFA.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) provides $250,000 per annum as a subvention fund”, said the NFF president.