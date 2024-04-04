We’ve Paid N9bn Pension Arrears In Abia – Commissioner

Abia State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Mike Akpara, has said that more than N9 billion has so far been spent on the payment of arrears of pensions in the state. He added that the state adhered to the agreement with the state’s chapter of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the payment of the arrears. “We had an agreement with the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and the governor did exactly what we agreed.

And the agreement is to pay the arrears of pensions and that’s exactly what the government has done and they are happy about that. “Everybody knows that things are hard, so for a government to even own up and do what others have not done even in the past, it needs to be commended. Some individuals got as much as N8 million so it’s not a mean thing.”

According to Akpara, a Help Desk has been set up in the Ministry of Finance to address complaints of omissions and other issues arising from the payment to retirees. “The Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant General are already collating names of those who are having issues and all those issues are going to be resolved.”