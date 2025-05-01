We’ve Paid N179b In Pensions, Gratuities – Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that his administration has so far expended N179.7 billion in settling pensions and gratuities for both State and Local Government retirees since assuming office in 2019.

Speaking during the 2025 Workers’ Day Celebration held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun stated that the backlog of pensions from 2012 to 2017 has been cleared.

He added that outstanding remittances for the National Housing Scheme had also been settled to facilitate easier access to mortgage loans for workers.

The governor revealed that about 12,500 workers have benefited from car and motorcycle loans, with the loan scheme increased to N1.6 billion to support their mobility and welfare.

“As a worker-friendly administration, we have made deliberate efforts to deepen our partnership with labour in order to improve working conditions and enhance the welfare of our workers across the state,” he said.

He continued: “This administration has ensured that pensions are now paid alongside salaries. A total of N179.7 billion has been disbursed as pensions and gratuities to retirees at both state and local government levels. Clearing the National Housing Scheme remittances has helped ease access to mortgage loans.”

To cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal, Governor Abiodun said the state government spent N8 billion between July 2023 and March 2024 on palliatives for workers and pensioners.

He also announced the acquisition of 350 hectares of land at Ijemo/Onisẹla for a new housing initiative under the Sites and Services Scheme to support workers’ aspirations of becoming homeowners.

The new estate, to be named Prince Dapo Abiodun Bureaucrats Estate, will be equipped with essential infrastructure such as roads, water, and electricity to reduce building costs.

Governor Abiodun expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for repositioning the national economy and galvanizing the workforce for optimal productivity.

He noted that ongoing reforms were beginning to bring down inflation and stabilize prices.

He acknowledged the collaboration between the state government and its workforce, crediting it with positioning Ogun as a beacon of innovation, enterprise, and human capital development.

“With your support, our administration has fully deployed available resources, creating a conducive business environment that has attracted local and foreign investors to our state,” he said.

The governor urged workers to continue performing their duties diligently to support the government’s efforts in reviving the economy and developing infrastructure across both urban and rural areas.

He also assured workers that the government is aware of the economic challenges they face and is working to alleviate them.

Describing workers as the engine room of socio-economic development, Abiodun praised their leadership for maintaining industrial harmony, which has contributed to Ogun’s progress.

In his opening remarks, the Federal Controller of Labour in Ogun State, Mr. Andy Egbor, commended workers for their contribution to national development and praised the state’s approach to workers’ welfare as a model for others.

State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Hameed Benco, noted that current economic challenges have affected both welfare and job security. He urged the government to build low-cost housing, establish a market pricing regulatory board, and provide interest-free loans to workers to reduce hardship.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Akeem Lasisi, described the celebration as a continued struggle against economic oppression. He called on the government to address the growing insecurity caused by Boko Haram, banditry, kidnappings, and herdsmen.

While appreciating the state government’s intervention programmes—including the prompt payment of workers’ deductions, improved car refurbishment loans, Christmas bonuses, subsidized food sales, and the 2023 and 2024 promotion exercises—he applauded the governor for the consistent payment of pensions to retirees.

