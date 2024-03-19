We’ve Offers For Loans, But Yet To Take Any – Otti

Contrary to insinuations that the Abia State government has obtained a bank loan in less than a year, Governor Alex Otti has refuted the allegation describing it as untrue.

The Governor, however, said during a media parley that, “we have received offers of loans from commercial banks.

The Islamic Development Bank has approved a loan of $125 million under the ABSEED Project. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a loan for us. But we have not taken any.”

According to him, the process is being worked out. “We are financially enlightened. We are not going to draw loans until we need them.”

He said the era where loans were taken and frittered on frivolous projects and programmes without transparency and accountability was over in the State.

The Governor noted that in line with his pronouncement that part of the 2024 budget would be funded by borrowing the State would get a bank facility at the appropriate time.

Otti also assured that the pain of pensioners would end soon since the issues surrounding the backlog of arrears had been cleared. This is even as the report of the committee on the wage award for workers would soon be implemented.

He announced the phased remodelling of 170 primary and 51 secondary schools in the State to give the schools not only physical transformation but also curricular.