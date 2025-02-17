We’ve Not Zoned Our 2027 Presidency – LP

Share

Contrary to speculation making rounds on social media, the Labour Party (LP) has revealed it has not yet zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to any geopolitical zones.

Dismissing reports claiming that the ticket has been allocated to the South-East as a misrepresentation of facts, the party clarified that it won seats across the North and Southern states in the 2023 elections and is working hard to surpass that achievement in future elections.

The Labour Party assured that all its candidates for elective positions must emerge through highly competitive and democratic processes, as its constitution does not permit zoning.

“We, therefore, regret the misinterpretation of the party’s noble intentions by a section of the media,” the statement added, while calling on Nigerians to have faith in the Labour Party for the task ahead.

