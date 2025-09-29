We’ve Not Taken Decision On Warri Declination Exercise – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said it has neither suspended nor taken final decision on wards declination exercise in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West federal constituency of Delta State.

INEC, in a statement issued by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said the news report on the matter is false.

“The commission hereby affirms that contrary to the report, the proposed delineation has not been suspended and no final decision has been taken on the matter,” Olumekun said.

He stated that INEC is at the moment conducting the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in all the local government areas under the said constituency.

“We appeal to all the parties connected to the matter to continue to maintain the peace in the area,” the National Commissioner appealed.