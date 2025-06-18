We’ve Not Registered Any New Party – INEC

Share

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the news making the round that it has registered two new political parties.

Online reports had claimed that two new political parties, Independent Democrats Peoples Democratic Movement, have been registered by the commission.

However, INEC in a statement on its X handle on Wednesday, described the report as fake.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission has not yet registered any new party.

“The current number of registered political parties in Nigeria is 19. Nothing has been added,” the statement said.

It added that both the Independent Democrats and People’s Democratic Movement were registered as political parties in August 2013, but were deregistered in February 2020 in accordance with Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge the public to disregard the said report,” INEC advised

Share