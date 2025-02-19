We’ve Not Imported Fuel In 2025 Despite Our Right To Do So – NNPC Ltd

Share

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has described as false, reports alleging it imported over 200 million litres of PMS in February 2025.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye who cleared the air on the allegations yesterday, added that the company has not imported even a drop of PMS in 2025 as a whole, despite its legal right to do so.

Soneye, who noted that the NNPC Ltd lacks the legal right to stop private marketers from importing petroleum products into the country, cautioned newsmen against attributing activities of private marketers to the company and ensuring all reports and information were properly fact checked to avoid dissemination of false reports.

He said: “ The report alleging that NNPC Limited imported over 200 million litres of PMS in February 2025 is completely false, baseless, and a reckless misrepresentation of facts.

“It is either the result of lazy and unprofessional journalism or a deliberate, sponsored attempt by economic saboteurs to mislead the public.

“NNPC Limited has not imported a single litre of PMS in 2025. We do not control the import activities of private marketers, nor do we issue import licenses.

Attributing all PMS imports to NNPC is not just misleading—it is outright deceptive and irresponsible journalism that ignores basic factchecking principles.”

