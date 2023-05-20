We’ve Not Had Democracy, It’s Pretence Since 1999, Says Okurounmu

Looking back 24 years would you say that the current democratic order has met your expectations considering the fact that you were part of those that agitated for a return to civil rule from the military in the 1990s?

We know that Nigerians are people who don’t read. Unfortunately, we don’t teach history to students in our schools. All of us go around collectively blind to our past as a people. We are oblivious to things that happened in the immediate past not to talk of what happened long ago. For the past three to four decades, we have been calling for the implementation of a way forward for the country. I have been saying consistently without any form of equivocation, without mincing words about what I believe to be where the future of this country lays.

I have written my memoirs, which I launched in 2019 in which I reiterated all of these. I have also mapped out a way forward, which is consistent with all my views on the way forward for the country but it will get to a point when one will be repeating himself over and over again. It’s like we don’t learn anything as a people. In Nigeria, every generation has to go through the same problem. The same thing we said two decades ago, a decade later is what we are still repeating today. Those who are there now are saying the same thing. The situation is getting worse on a daily basis. Successive governments in power have refused to listen to us.

What is that way forward sir?

I am appealing to journalists themselves to take the lead in educating people to be aware of our history with respect to where we are coming from as a people as long as we have people who are completely ignorant. I believe that the way forward for the country is to start from restructuring the polity. There must be geo-political restructuring; the current 36 state structure is a recipe for wastage of the country’s resources. Secondly, we’ve to change the current presidential system that we are practicing to the parliamentary mode.

The presidential system has been a recipe for corruption and retrogression. It is also a recipe for non-accountability. The current system being practised is a blind copy of the American system, it is very wasteful. The continuation of the presidential system is the road to disaster. Finally, we must have complete devolution of power from the central to the lower tiers. We must go back to the 1963 Constitution which is more or less the same as the 1960 Constitution upon which we got Independence. Before we got our Independence from Britain in 1960, we didn’t just come arbitrarily with the constitution, it was negotiated between all the leaders of Nigeria. In the end, we agreed on a Federal Constitution which was embodied in the 1960 Constitution and that Constitution worked remarkably for us between 1960 and 1963 as a country.

But some people blame the constitution for the coup of 1966… (Cuts in)

Those are ignorant people. This is where journalists should come out to educate such people.

What do you have to say to people who argue that the constitution might not really be the problem with the country but the operators?

The way we operated the constitution in the 1960 and 1966 shows that the operators mastered it and operated it well, that was the period when the country enjoyed remarkable growth and progress, that was the period when Nigeria was the envy and darling of the world. Nigeria was seen as a growing country, that it was evolving and developing. It was the leading black nation. It will interest you to know that we were growing alongside many Asian countries. We were even ahead of some of them. Many of them came here to borrow ideas and products from us in the past. Countries like Malaysia, Singapore were all here.

How do you respond to those who argue that the term ‘restructuring’ seems vague and that it must be properly defined to make any form of meaning to them?

That is why I have simplified it by saying let’s go back to the 1963 Constitution. To me, that is restructuring. Let’s go back to the Federal Constitution upon which we got our Independence from the British. The constitution was tried and tested and it proved very satisfactory. That is restructuring, no more no less. For those who pretend not to know, this is what I mean.

Will this be your recommendation to the forthcoming government considering the fact that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had in the past championed the cause for restructuring the country?

Of course that would be my agenda for him to implement, that is if he hasn’t turned his back on that idea, considering what he had done to us in the past. I hope his association with some elements in the APC would not have changed his views on the idea. He should go back to the idea now that he is in power to implement it by returning the country to the 1963 status quo. There should be some minor amendments to that document since we can no longer go back to the regional arrangement contained in the constitution.

I think we need to go back to the 12 states structure that we operated under the regime of General Yakubu Gowon. Those 12 states were created for a purpose and it was to serve the purpose of uniting the country. It was to meet the demands of the various minority ethnic nationalities in the country. These demands were there when we operated the three regional arrangements which the creation of the new 12 states corrected and which eventually cemented the unity of the country.

This is the longest span in terms of Nigeria’s democratic rule. In a few days’ time, the country’s democratic journey would have clocked 24 years, don’t you think that the country has made some progress so far?

We have not; we are just pretending and telling lies to ourselves. Those 24 years that you are talking about have n o t been democratic. None of our past elections have been conducted in a democratic manner. The election of 1999 that brought (Former President Olusegun) Obasanjo to power was not democratic, so were the subsequent ones that followed it. We have a hegemon at the centre called INEC which usually collude with the government at the centre to rig elections and make anybody the president of the country.

They do it with impunity and tell you to go to court. We have never really had democracy. Democracy is simply the will of the people as reflected by their votes during an election. We have never had democracy, what we have had is 24 years of pretentious democracy, where the government in power has always dictated who is going to succeed it during election.

Will electoral reform also form part of your agenda to the new government?

Of course it has to be. If you read my memoir which I will recommend as part of the numerous reforms that we are proposing to be implemented, electoral reforms is a prominent one there. It’s very important.

Apart from all these issues that you have highlighted, when you look at the country that the current government is leaving behind, so many issues have been piled up for the new governments, which areas do you want the new government to address urgently?

All the issues are worthy of attention because President Muhammadu Buhari has run this country almost to the edge of the precipice. As of today, nobody is proud to be a Nigerian. Whether you live within or outside the country, you are ashamed to be tagged a Nigerian. When others see you, the moment they identify you as a Nigerian, you are assumed to be a crook or a cheat. All sorts of negative vices are associated with being a Nigerian.

Unfortunately, the country is moving backwards when others are moving forward. Look at our economy, we produce nothing yet we are one of the greatest consuming nations of the world. All we can do is to import all that has been consumed by other countries, yet we have the most brilliant and smart individuals in the world. We are not doing well because we have failed to utilise these talents. We have a shortage of quality leaders and we are all behaving like idiots. Nigeria is a laughing stock and a subject of ridicule around the world. We have regresses considerably under Buhari.

You’ve been a member of the National Assembly before, the 10th Assembly is set for proclamation in June, we have been having schism amongst gladiators in the ruling APC over the zoning formula. What’s your view on zoning National Assembly offices?

That’s why I told you earlier that the Presidential system as being practiced in the country today is fraudulent. We are not practicing proper democracy. In the presidential system, there should be separation of powers, the legislature should be separate from the executive and the judiciary. They should be independent and autonomous of one another. I think the legislature should be completely free to be able to elect its leadership if truly we are running a democracy. The executive has no right to be interfering with what is being done in the legislature. That should be the prerogative of members of the National Assembly. We are muddling this up and just polluting the democratic space.

The parties that lost out in the last general elections have gone to court, what is your general view on this?

I think it is too early to assess them. That can only be done at the end of their assignment.