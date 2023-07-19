‘We’ve No Witness,’ Says INEC As It Closes Case At Enugu Tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday, closed its defence in the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal without calling witnesses.

New Telegraph reports that INEC on Tuesday, failed to present its witnesses to testify on the outcome of the March 18 governorship election that produced Governor Peter Mbah as the Governor of the state.

Citing hitches with its proposed witnesses. the commission’s counsel prayed the tribunal to adjourn to today to enable it to defend allegations of malpractices levelled against it by the Labour Party and its guber candidate in the polls.

It would be recalled that the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Chijioke Edeoga, who is challenging Mbah’s victory closed his case on Sunday.

The case was postponed until Tuesday, July 18 so that the INEC could present its defense. But when INEC was unable to present any witnesses, the case was once again postponed as they request.

When the matter came up today, INEC counsel, H. Okoli, told the election tribunal that, “We have reviewed the case and decided we cannot present any witness.”

Okoli said: “The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness”

Counsel for the PDP, Benjamin Nwosu, and of Peter Mbah did not oppose INEC. The PDP was expected to also open their case.

The party told the tribunal that it would need more time to allow witnesses to arrive, despite having stated its intention to present evidence to support the validity of the contested governorship election results.

Consequently, the PDP counsel, Nwosu, persuaded the tribunal to adjourn further proceedings in the matter for two hours, since, according to him, he had four days to put up defense.

According to the counsel for the PDP, the party would want to call up to nine witnesses to defend their case.

He said, “We are inclined to open our case today. However, we will need two hours to present our witnesses”.

Edeoga’s legal team led by Adegboyega Awomolo, did not oppose the application for an adjournment.

Consequent to the development, the tribunal, deferred the case for two hours to enable the party to produce its first witness by 11 am today, Wednesday.