We’ve No Plan To Review Election –INEC

As the seven days required by law for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review its decisions on any election lapses today, the electoral umpire has said it has no plan to review the declarations made in last Saturday’s governorship election in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states. The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, made this known yesterday during an interview with Saturday Telegraph, pointing out that certificates of return have already been presented to Hope Uzodinma, Usman Ododo and Duoye Diri as winners of the election.

“To my knowledge, the commission has not come out with any plan to review the election. Certificate of return has been given to Imo State governor. So that means there is no power to review the Imo election,” Oyekanmi said. On the timeframe for the review, Oyekanmi said it is what the law says, and therefore it is immaterial whether it is sufficient or not. In the same vein, a highly placed source within the Commission’s hierarchy said INEC is not going to bother itself with any review.

The source said: “That is their business, they will go to court. Which result are we reviewing? Is it that it was not properly calculated or do they have a different result that was not calculated? “The results that were cancelled, was it that they did not use BVAS. Some were cancelled and the reason for the cancelation was given. There was outright bypass of BVAS. In some other case, they disrupted the process, so if they have anything against the result, it is court that they will go to. The female official was of the opinion that a re- view can only occur when it becomes certain that results were declared under duress.

She said: “That is the way I see it, because review is when, for example, when a retuning officer says a reduress, that is where Commission’s review comes in, but it is not everybody that goes to demand for review, so to speak. “Any election that BVAS wasn’t used is zero. It is the violation of or law. That was the reason given for most of them. Those results were cancelled because they didn’t use BVAS and some were over voting too. Where over voting is found the results were cancelled.

“The cancelation affected everybody because in a particular polling unit, you can’t say that it is a particular party that is voted for. It is just the Commission’s rule that they are following. If they didn’t like it, they should go and argue it in the court and the court can now call for verification of what happened there and take their own decision. But for now, the commission has already declared the result. However, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State, Doifie Ola, faulted the position of INEC, saying that the Commission ought to have seized the opportunity of the seven-day window to review the outcome of the election.

He maintained that that the electoral act gives INEC seven days to review the results because of situations that may warrant such, while noting that his party filed a petition in anticipation of a review. He said: “We have filled our petition. I can’t give you anticipatory answer because the seven days has not elapsed. We have filed, so we will wait for them to decide but whatever decision they take, we will then respond appropriately. But we are prepared to take this to the highest level.

“We didn’t give them an ultimatum, which is what the law says. They said our complaint we should put it in writing and we have done that that so the seven days has not elapsed. After seven days, we can take the next line of action. We cannot take an anticipatory action. On its part, the Labour Party said INEC has made its own review to be of no effect. The Labour Party Governorship Campaign Council in Imo State said this while noting that election review by INEC within seven days after election, has been reduced to plain rhetoric and an exercise in futility.

The spokesperson for the Labour Party Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Chibuikem Diala said this in a phone conversation with our correspondent. Diala wondered why a returning officer would proceed to announce results that are flawed and go ahead to make declarations based on such compromised figures when there is compelling evidence of election compromise. He noted that the opposition parties pointed out to the Returning Officer, the widespread fraud and discrepancies in the results he was accepting and reeling out, yet he paid no need to the outcries of many.

“There was no mention of a review, the Returning Officer was already pointing us to the tribunal. They all were complicit in the charade that transpired in Imo.”. Diala noted that the LP had written to INEC but apparently nothing came of it, as the APC governorship candidate had been issued with a Certificate of Return. Diala said: “We petitioned INEC and had hoped for a review but who would do the review? The same INEC that sat back and watched while most of the procedures it listed for the election were violated? For instance, there was no ward collation in the election.

“The ruling party hijacked the electoral materials and took them to LG headquarters where they locked out opposition parties. What kind of review will the same INEC that supervised and validated the brigandage and horrible electoral heist that happened last Saturday give? “As a matter of fact, our electoral law should be re-visited and there should be stiff consequences for INEC if they do not abide by their laid down guidelines and processes.

INEC officials should be prosecuted for circumventing electoral procedures. They should no longer be allowed to go unpunished when they willfully compromise elections.” Diala maintained that dubiously imposing an unelected government on the people is the worst kind of electoral violence and should not go unpunished. He likened it to gov- ernment committing “an act of genocide against the people.” When contacted and asked if any party had approached INEC for a review of the last Saturday election, the Public Relations Officer at the Imo state office of the Commission, Dr. Mrs. Maryanne Godslight declined to comment.

She instead directed our correspondent to go and inquire from opposition parties or come to the Commission and speak with the Legal Department of the Com- mission. In his own submission, the Social Democratic Party governorship candidate in the just concluded off-cycle gubernatorial election in Kogi State, Alhaji Muri- tal Yakubu Ajaka, has said he will proceed to court, since he couldn’t get INEC to review the result within seven days.

In a statement signed by the Director of Media Muri/Sam campaign council, Farouq Adejo-Audu, the SDP candidate noted that while the announcements were ongoing, he wrote a petition to INEC to stop the process. He said: It was outrageous to common sense and decency. Results from the three LGAs of Adavi, Okehi and Okene which formed the bulk of the votes allocated to Okene were obviously even by INEC’s own rules and the Electoral Act a nullity.”

Alleging that the three councils already admitted by INEC to have been involved in dubious electioneering process, Ajaka said: “There were identical frauds in Ajaokuta, parts of Bassa LGA and Loko- ja LGAs. All these were pointed out to INEC but our complaint was ignored. “In these same offseason elections, this same INEC cancelled the results of Nembe LGA and Southern Ijaw LGA due to exactly the same fraud of votes allocated exceeding the numbers of accredited by BVAs as viewed on Irev! “That is what the law provides.

Wherever there’s over voting INEC is empowered to outrightly cancel the results. That is the power INEC rightly exercised in Bayelsa where it didn’t even publicly acknowledged that the process was compromised”, he said.