We’ve No Place For People Like Okupe – LP

The Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday said it was not surprised that the former Director-General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr Doyin Okupe, resigned because the party has no place for people like him.

Okupe who stepped down as Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council last December following his conviction by a court for money laundering announced his resignation from the Labour Party on Monday, citing ideological differences.

Reacting to the development, LP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, wondered what brought Okupe to the party since he knew the Labour Party is ideologically rooted in the left of the centre, whereas he is a rightist and a liberal Democrat.

“What kind of political harlotry was he exhibiting by finding no qualms in jumping from one party to another with such ease?” the party asked.

It noted Okupe’s political journey, stating that at one time or the other, he had been in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and expressed no surprise “if he goes back to his vomit and embraces either APC or PDP all over again. It is all about where food is ready.”

LP said its system does not support political opportunists, and would naturally have exposed such political characters like him and eject them.

It wondered whether Okupe would have left the party in adherence to his ideological leaning if the Labour Party had been declared winner of the presidential election.

“We must recall that Okupe was forced to abdicate office halfway into the campaign because of the baggage he came with from the other party where he served,” the party added, stating that “The courts whipped him into early political menopause.”