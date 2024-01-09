We’ve no fake professors – Babcock varsity

Babcock University has denied having any fake professors contrary to a report by an online medium. In its list of 100 fake professors in Nigerian universities, the report listed the university located in Ilisan Remo, Ogun State, as having nine fake professors.

In a statement yesterday, the school said: “Babcock University has a reputation for due diligence and rigorous search for and recruitment of her academic staff.

“Babcock University takes more than a keen interest in the quality of education offered to its students and it would do nothing to undermine their future by recruiting academics with fake professorial credentials or any disputable certificates for that matter.

“Babcock University is guided by strong values that will dissuade it from compromising on quality, integrity, responsibility and honest service to God and humanity.”