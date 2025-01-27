We’ve No Crisis In PFN, Wale Oke Has Unite Us – Isong

Share

The National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Archbishop Emmah Isong has debunked insinuations that there’s a crisis in the leadership of the Fellowship.

Speaking to Journalists in Calabar on Monday, Isong also shot down imputation that Dr Wale Oke, the current National President of PFN does not have the required capacity and competence to run the Fellowship for a second term.

Isong, who expressed dismay over an alleged story published in one of the national dailies (not New Telegraph), where the writer referred to the current National leadership of the Fellowship as “inept and incompetent,” said the Pentecostal Churches across the various states are happy with Archbishop Wale Oke’s leadership.

The National Publicity Secretary said: “I think the fellow misfired. I have seen that national daily featured by the young man. I wish to tell you that there is no storm whatsoever in the PFN.

He continued: “There are no schisms in our great Fellowship and our national president His Eminence, Archbishop Dr. Francis Wale Oke, is leading the fellowship robustly.”

“In his leadership, we have found greater moments of unity and friendship. Never had the PFN enjoyed a high apex of relationship like this.”

“To me, never had the fellowship been this vibrant. I do not know who the said journalist spoke with.”

“I am the national publicity secretary. If anybody was to speak on behalf of the Fellowship, I should have been mistakenly contacted for any information.

“I think it’s a roadside discussion. It’s a street talk that doesn’t hold water”. Isong stated.

He enumerated five attributes that have made Dr Wale Oke stand tall above his contemporaries to include, promotion of peace, love, unity and friendship in the fellowship since he came on board as National President.

“Oke has brought peace, and unity across the 36 states and local government chapters of the PFN.

“Oke has raised the fellowship to a point that we have strong, young generation leaders, new generation leaders whom we call the next generation of PFN”

“This is the first time, we have laid a foundation in our second national Secretariat at Abuja. Our National Secretariat has been in Lagos for the past 40 years and now we are going to have another Secretariat in Abuja, this has never been so.

“Right now we are on our 40 days of fasting for Nigeria, his proactiveness has woken up the church to prayers..”

