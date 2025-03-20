We’ve Maintained Peaceful Co-Existence With Host Communities – Xenergi Ltd

Share

Xenergi Limited has said that it has maintained years of healthy and peaceful coexistence with its host communities.

It added that this has led to optimized field operations with minimal social or security disruptions.

According to it, this has been possible through its commitment to peaceful and lawful acquisition of land from its host communities.

These were contained in a statement on Thursday.

The company said its operations are based on meticulously structured Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and collaborative community arrangements designed to drive infrastructure growth, economic empowerment, and sustainable development for the people of Delta State.

It added that its land acquisition processes also adhere strictly to legal and regulatory frameworks, with the full participation and consent of key stakeholders.

XENERGI said it remains committed to working collaboratively with community leaders, authorities, and stakeholders to ensure a peaceful resolution, adding that its dedication to sustainable development, community empowerment, and fostering progress through lawful and ethical means remains unwavering.

The statement read: “The management of Xenergi Limited has taken notice of media reports crediting a statement from Axxela Limited with allegations that directly infer that our company is involved in a land dispute between Axxela and our host communities in Delta State.

“Xenergi Limited categorically refutes any claims suggesting its involvement in land encroachment or community disruption. Thus, asserting in the statement that Xenergi is making a calculated effort “to monopolise gas supply in the region, using Emu Ebendo as a proxy in what is essentially a trade war” is most unfortunate as we remain a focused commercial entity and representing any of the communities in the dispute.

“Up till this moment, we have maintained years of healthy and peaceful coexistence with our host communities, leading to optimized field operations with minimal social or security disruptions. This has been possible through our commitment to peaceful and lawful acquisition of land from our host communities.

“Our operations are based on meticulously structured Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and collaborative community arrangements designed to drive infrastructure growth, economic empowerment, and sustainable development for the people of Delta State. Our land acquisition processes also adhere strictly to legal and regulatory frameworks, with the full participation and consent of key stakeholders.”

It added: “We firmly believe that disputes of this nature should be addressed through dialogue, legal channels, and respect for institutional processes.

“We are committed to any process that would lead to harmonious resolutions and bring all parties into collaboration in delivering the government’s aspirations in the gas industry as captured in the Decade of Gas programme.

“Therefore, we call on all relevant authorities and stakeholders to intervene and restore peace, mutual trust and stability in our host communities. We call for development that is rooted in fairness, respect for lawful ownership, and genuine community engagement.

“XENERGI remains committed to working collaboratively with community leaders, authorities, and stakeholders to ensure a peaceful resolution. Our dedication to sustainable development, community empowerment, and fostering progress through lawful and ethical means remains unwavering.

“We urge all parties to cease all altercations and disruptive actions in order to create congenial grounds for resolution, as the future of Delta State depends on sustainable, transparent, and fair principles that we will continue to uphold.”

