We’ve Lost Great Jurist, Makinde Mourns Retired Justice Popoola

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of retired Justice Stephen Laoye Popoola as a great loss to the judiciary and the nation.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor paid glowing tribute to the late jurist, whom he described as erudite, courageous, and patriotic.

Makinde commiserated with the family of the deceased, praying for the repose of his soul and strength for his loved ones to bear the loss.

He noted that Justice Popoola made significant contributions to the judiciary and the development of Oyo State, particularly highlighting his role as the chairman of a seven-man committee constituted in 2019 to reorganise the state’s local government administration.

The Popoola-led panel was mandated to investigate the accounts and finances of the 33 Local Government Areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas from January 2018 to May 2019, following Makinde’s assumption of office.

The governor said the late jurist’s legacy of service and integrity would remain a reference point in the state and beyond.