We’ve Lost Erudite Scholar, Consummate Leader, Adewusi Mourns Olubadan

A former Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has described the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Dr Olalekan Balogun as an erudite scholar who used his knowledge for the good of his people.

Adewusi, in his reaction to the demise of Olubadan, said the likes of the late Olubadan are not common noting that Balogun combined scholarship erudition with business acumen and abundant knowledge of the tradition.

Saying that Olubadan left at a time Ibadan people were beginning to savour the beauty of a well exposed traditional ruler whose political and business networks were wide, Adewusi said Balogun changed the dynamics in the traditional institutions of kingship in Ibadan.

“The news of his demise shocked me. We had prayed and hoped that an Olubadan of his calibre would be with us for a much longer time for the community to benefit inmmensely from his wealth of experience as a scholar, a businessman, a corporate player and a notable politician.

“Recall that the late Monarch had the best of education having enjoyed the best of British education. We cannot forget the fact that he also had a very laudable career and successful business ventures. He had ventured into politics and made very huge marks.

“Baba was simply a man of many parts who played all the roles successfully,” Adewusi said

The former Postmaster General of the Federation also added that Balogun ascended the thrones of his forefathers was also another testimony to his knowledge of the culture and traditions of his people.

“Not even his deep education would make him distance himself from the tradition of his people. He was a total man for the grassroots. He loved the people and the people loved him,” he said

Adewusi prayed for the repose of the soul of the late monarch praying for Ibadanland to have successor that would carry on and improve on the legacies laid by the late Balogun.

He also prayed for the family of the late Olubadan for them to have the strength to bear the loss.