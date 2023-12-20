We’ve lost 50 workers to irregular salaries – Ondo Poly unions

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo (RUGIPO) yesterday said they lost 50 members over irregular payment of salaries.

Speaking to the newsmen after a joint meeting, SSANIP Chairman Nafiu Okoro said irregular salary payments to the unions’ members had caused a lot of havoc to the lives of workers.

He said: “All non-teaching staff comprising NASU and SSANIP agreed that the government should pay all our outstanding salaries running to over 10 months.” “That N35, 000 being paid to workers as palliatives in Ondo State should be extended to institutions.”