We’ve Liberated Kano From Bandits’ Infiltrations – Police

The Kano State Police Command has said that in the first quarter of the year 2026, the command was able to liberate Kano bandits’ infiltration in collaboration with the Government and other security agencies.

Speaking while showcasing his 2026, first quarter achievement, the State Commissioner of Police, Dr Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, hints that the Police have done wonderfully well in tackling the Encroachment of Bandits through Intelligence networking and collaboration with the Sister Security agencies.

In the same vein, the Police have achieved the resolution of farmers and herders clashes through community-based engagements.

“We have arrested and prosecuted suspects involved in various crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, thuggery, drug dealings and cybercrime

Recovery of stolen properties and assets, containment of thuggery (Fadan Daba) through ‘Operation Kukan Kura”.

He said the Command has undergone a restructuring to enhance our efficiency and quality service delivery. “This has enabled us to respond more effectively to emerging security challenges and improve our overall performance,” he added.

“Our roadmap for 2026 is yielding tremendous results, and we are committed to maintaining and improving upon this momentum. Key strategies include enhanced community policing, intelligence-led policing, capacity building for officers, state-of-the-art cybercrime unit, synergy with other security agencies, public awareness campaigns, and the successful ‘Operation Kukan Kura’ which has contained thuggery and violence in the State.”

Dr Bakori hints that in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Diss, he charged and reminded officers to lead by example, enforce discipline decisively, and uphold the highest ethical and professional standards at all times.

” I also call on them to strengthen their intelligence-led, evidence-based, and technology-driven policing, supported by improved coordination, enhanced intelligence architecture, and investment in modern investigative tools and mechanisms to meet the demands of our dynamic society.”

“Using open-source intelligence, we have identified suspected drug dealers and are currently profiling them with a view to taking decisive action. This demonstrates our commitment to leveraging technology and community support to combat crime.

The Police Commissioner explained that they have received over 2000 names of suspected drug dealers, with some names appearing multiple times. We are currently verifying these names and will take action soon.”

“I want to assure the good people of Kano State that the Police Command is committed to protecting them and ensuring that our state remains a safe and secure place to live and for business to flourish. I call on all citizens to continue to support us in this endeavour.”