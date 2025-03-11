We’ve Leveraged Innovation To Reduce Maternal, Child Mortality –Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said leveraging innovation, collaboration, and data-driven strategies will drastically reduce and crash maternal and child mortality in the state.

The governor also stated that his administration has made significant investments to strengthen the healthcare system, with a budgetary allocation of 13% to the sector in 2025, adding that Ogun currently has an overall maternal mortality rate of 194 per 100,000, compared to over 500 per 100,000 nationally.

Abiodun, who made this known during the Ogun State Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation and Initiative (MAMII) Co-Creation 5-day Workshop held at the DMA Hall, OkeMosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, added that the deployment of electronic medical records across the primary, secondary, and tertiary facilities in the state has helped ensure better coordination of care, improved patient outcomes, and enhanced data-driven decision-making.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Abiodun also stated that his administration has made maternal and child health a top priority under its social welfare and well-being pillar (ISEYA).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

