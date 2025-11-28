We’ve Invested N4.2bn In Lagos Port Electronic Call-Up Project –TTP

The firm handling the Lagos Port electronic call-up system for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) Limited said it has invested N4.2 billion in the project since its inception in 2021.

Speaking during a thought leadership forum in Lagos yesterday, Managing Director Jama Onwubuariri said the bulk of the early investment went into preparing the Lillypond Terminal for the system’s launch.

According to him, the company spent N2.4 billion on the terminal over a 20-month period before the system officially kicked off in February 2021.

He said: “We spent about N2.4 billion at the beginning in Lillypond Terminal. “That was the original investment. The e-Tag solution alone, meant to be deployed at no cost to users, was projected to cost about N200 million.

“Overall, we estimate that up to N4.2 billion has been committed since inception.”

Onwubuariri highlighted persistent challenges in port traffic management, particularly the duplication of truck plate numbers and Terminal Delivery Orders (TDOs), as well as truck stalling along port access roads.

He attributed the number-plate problem to weak regulation nationwide and said TTP had developed a digital tagging system to curb the abuse.

According to him, the electronic tag provides each truck with a tamper-proof digital identity. He said: “Since 2023, we have been waiting for regulatory approval to deploy the eTag.

Once deployed, trucks will no longer be able to use fake or duplicate plate numbers.” He added that the company had also created the E-Call-Up Interchange Transaction Number (EITN) to address TDO duplication.