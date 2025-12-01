Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that the conversation around the conviction and move for the subsequent release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would be addressed administratively.

Governor Otti spoke after paying a visit to the Sokoto Correctional Centre over the weekend, where the convicted pro-Biafran leader was held.

According to the Governor, he intensified engagements towards releasing Kanu, a move he initiated quickly after coming to power in 2023.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti said he had fruitful discussions with Kanu during the visit.

The statement reads, “Governor Otti, while discussing with Mazi Kanu during the visit, encouraged him to remain strong, assuring him that the engagements he started over two years ago, which the IPOB leader has been aware of, have been intensified in spite of what happened.”

“The Governor enjoined Kanu to remain calm but strong, assuring that the issue would be resolved administratively and that he, Mazi Kanu, would regain his freedom.

“Governor Otti expressed joy that the Sultan of Sokoto is on the same page with him on the need for Kanu’s freedom and de-escalation of tension and informed Mazi Kanu that the Sultan of Sokoto had, on a lighter note, told him that Kanu is now his subject and he was going to turban him, information that got the IPOB leader laughing loudly.”

According to the statement, Kanu, in his response, commended the Governor for his show of solidarity and continued concerns.

“Kanu, who was beaming with smiles and in high spirits, thanked Governor Otti for the visit and stated that he wasn’t surprised that the Governor quickly came visiting, because he had done the same thing in the past.”

Kanu was said to have also commended Otti for his developmental strides in Abia, which he likened to the legacies of the late Sam Mbakwe, of the Old Imo State.

“He told the Governor that he is very proud of his giant strides in Abia based on the feedback he gets from home about the state since he assumed office, a feat he said is replicating what the late Dee Sam Mbakwe did as Governor of Old Imo State, which has kept him permanently immortalised, and called on the Governor to continue to serve the people diligently.

“The IPOB leader told Governor Otti that he (Kanu) is only interested in good governance and anything that could better the lot of the people, and prayed God to continue to be with the Governor and his team as they serve the people of the state.

Governor Otti was accompanied on the visit by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ikechukwu Uwanna, SAN; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma; and some top Sokoto State Government officials, including Commissioners and Advisers.

The statement said Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, was also present during the visit.