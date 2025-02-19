We’ve High Expectations On Performance , Abbas Tells NWDC

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has assured the North West Development Commission (NWDC) of the support of the House and the entire National Assembly to succeed.

The Speaker who gave this assurance noted that the National Assembly has “high expectations on the performance” of the pioneer NWDC board, saying, “We will be putting a keen eye to see how you people are faring.”

Speaking when the board of the NWDC paid him a courtesy call at his office on Wednesday, Abbas said the National Assembly would do “everything humanly possible to ensure that the commission succeeds.”

He said: “Today is another historic day, being the first meeting between the leadership of the House and the management of this brand-new commission, which is coming at a critical time.

“Never in the history of Nigeria and the North West have we found ourselves in this current situation. The zone is bedevilled with many challenges: from insurgency to banditry to unemployment to drug-related issues and many others.

“If you look at the statistics, you find out that the North West is the worst hit.”

He added that the choice of the pioneer board and management of the commission was not by accident, noting, “It is because you are all qualified, and North West and Nigeria in general are eagerly awaiting you for a solid foundation.

“Whatever you sow today will be what the agency will become tomorrow and beyond. So, it’s imperative to implore you all to please give your very best.

“Build a solid foundation that subsequent boards will take over a commission that is truly interventionist in nature. That is the role that we expect you to play; to intervene and identify critical gaps.

“We will always be supportive of you. These agencies are creations of the National Assembly, not only by way of parliamentary bills but also by the initiative to create them. It’s our baby, and as our creation, we will do everything humanly possible to ensure that it succeeds.

“You have our support and prayers,” Abbas said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NWDC board, Alhaji Lawal Samaila Yakawada said the visit was to appreciate the Speaker for his efforts in the establishment of the commission and ensuring its speedy takeoff.

“We are here to assure you that we are not going to disappoint you. We also want to assure you that we will meet the demands and expectations for the creation of the commission.

“We assure you that we will be accountable and transparent, and we will achieve the target set for us. Lastly, it’s to assure you that intermittently, we will request that you give us an audience for deep discussions and advice,” he said.

The NWDC board chairman was in the company of the Managing Director of the Commission, Prof. Prof. Shehu Abdullahi Ma’aji and other members of the board representing the seven states of the North West and the six geopolitical zones.

