We’ve Heard Your Cries On Hardship, Says Abbas

Against the backdrop of current economic and security challenges in the country, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Abbas Tajudeen, assured Nigerians that government is taking actions to reverse the trends. PHILIP NYAM reports

Nigerians are facing rising security challenges. How is the government responding to this?

We are acutely aware of the rising security challenges affecting different parts of the country. As elected representatives, we acknowledge the pain and suffering of every family that has been a victim of brutal crimes and needless violence. Let it be known that your cries have not fallen on deaf ears, and your tears have not gone unseen. We stand in solidarity with every Nigerian affected and commit to deploying robust legislative measures to empower our security agencies, ensure justice, and restore peace and order in our communities. The President and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency Bola Ahmad Tinubu, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the security situation and en- hancing the capability of the armed forces.

On Tuesday this week, I attended the induction ceremony of the T-129 ATAK helicopter and the King Air 360i aircraft into our es- teemed Air Force. The acquisition of these state-of-the-art aircrafts clearly indicates the government’s dedication to investing in the security infrastructure of our nation. It reflects a proactive stance in adapting to the dynamic challenges of modern warfare and a commitment to providing our armed forces with the best tools to defend Nigeria and our people. You may recall that on November 8, 2023, the President signed the N2.176 trillion Supplementary Appropriation Act to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and address Nigeria’s critical infrastructure deficit, amongst other considerations. These investments in the face of global economic downturn and budgetary constraints attest to the government’s determination to end insecurity in Nigeria.

While recognising and commending the patriotic and courageous efforts of our security agencies, we must have the courage to effect changes where necessary. These are among the issues that the forthcoming Legislative Summit on Security will address. This summit, which comes up in a matter of weeks, will, among others, allow us to hear directly from the key stakeholders in the sector and come up with legislative measures to modernise our security system and improve its operational efficiency and effectiveness. As emphasised in our Legislative Agenda, the time has come for us to demand greater transparency from our security agencies and full accountability for all the funds spent and earmarked for spending in the sector. We kick-started our sectoral debates in November last year with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to demonstrate the seriousness we attach to security.

How would you assess the current economic downturn and its effect on the people?

We are aware of the economic challenges facing our constituents across Nigeria. Of particular concern to the House is the high inflation rates, particularly the rate of food inflation. As you are all aware, various factors, including insecurity, economic down- turns and climate change-induced disruptions, have exacerbated this crisis. I wish to commend the rapid and decisive response of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to the issue of food security. The 2023 Supple- mentary Budget provided a N200bn palliative package, mainly for grains, seeds, agricultural inputs and equipment for farmers. This momentum has been sustained in the 2024 Budget, which has significantly im- proved budgetary allocations to all critical sectors of the economy, especially defense, healthcare, education and infrastructure. In 2023, the President declared a state of emergency on food security, focusing on improving both availability and affordability.

Some immediate measures approved the release of fertilisers and grains to farmers and households, particularly given the fallouts from the removal of fuel subsidies. Others include boosting the national strategic food reserve and introducing a price stabilisation mechanism, especially for critical food items. And just a few days ago, President Tinubu also constituted a special presidential committee headed by the Chief of Staff to take immediate steps to arrest the worsening food situation. We in the National Assembly have support- ed and will continue to support the government’s efforts in finding effective solutions to these challenges. For the first time in the history of the Nigerian legislature, the 10th House set up a Committee on Nutrition and Food Security with a mandate to strengthen the legislative framework for nutrition governance in Nigeria, advocate for the inclusion of nutrition in government priority programmes and monitor resource allocation to nutrition in the annual budget estimates. Only a few days ago, we engaged key economic and financial sector actors in the Sectoral Debates of the House.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, his counterpart at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, briefed the House on the country’s current economic crisis and immediate remedial measures to improve the situation. They were joined by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his deputies and the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). I wish to reassure all Nigerians that the House will prioritise funding for programmes and initiatives to alleviate hunger and enhance security. We are fully commit- ted to supporting policies that will stimulate our economy, provide relief, and ensure relief is felt in every home. In addition to promoting security so that farmers can feel safe to return to their farms, the House will support import and export policies that stabilise food prices and ensure adequate supply of essential food items at affordable rates, especially for our constituents living in rural areas.

We also propose enacting legislation to enable swift government response to tackle food shortages, including emergency food aid and support for affected populations.

Another area of concern is synergy between all arms of government. Why is this important?

As we navigate through these tumultuous times, the importance of unity and constructive engagement cannot be overstated. The synergy between the three arms of government – executive, legislative, and judiciary – is paramount. We must function not as isolated entities but as a cohesive unit with a common goal – the welfare and progress of our dear country. As declared in Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered), “the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. This can- not be achieved by one arm of government alone but by all of us working together for the common good. It also requires greater engagement with citizens, who have a duty to hold their elected representatives accountable and demand more government action. The disposition of the President to collaborate with the National Assembly while respecting our independence is remarkable and laudable.

I equally commend key advisers and aides of the President for working tirelessly to address Nigeria’s multiple challenges. I wish to particularly note the contributions of the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, and all other political office holders and aides to the President, for their tireless efforts to ensure that the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivers on its prom- ise to Nigerians and the 8-points agenda of the President.

How can Nigerians engage the government in order to promote constructive citizens- government engagement?

In any vibrant democracy, the relationship between citizens and their government is symbiotic, characterised by active engagement, mutual trust, and shared account- ability. Constructive citizen-government engagement is the cornerstone of democratic governance, facilitating transparency, responsiveness, and inclusive decision- making. As we mature in our democracy, it is imperative to cultivate a culture of meaningful interaction and collaboration between citizens and government institutions. For this reason, I call on every citizen to engage in positive and constructive criticism. Your voices and opinions are invaluable, providing the compass that guides our actions and policies. At this juncture, as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, my colleagues and I invite Nigerians to engage critically with us on important national is- sues. In fact, we encourage and welcome criticisms, but these must be constructive and targeted at building national unity and cohesion and advancing development.

However, while we encourage freedom of expression and constructive dialogue, we must also be wary of the dangers of fake news and campaigns of slander and defamation, especially against the President and senior government officials…

In the face of such hardship, it is natural to feel a sense of despair and frustration. The impact of the challenges I have identified above is felt in every home, on every street, and in the hearts of every Nigerian. Yet, it is precisely in times like these that our true strength as a nation is revealed. Our resilience, unity, and indomitable spirit have seen us through difficult times before, and I have no doubt that these qualities will carry us through again. To those affected by the scourge of insecurity, I want you to know that your government hears you loud and clear. We are taking decisive steps to address the root causes of this menace, deploying both military and diplomatic resources to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

It is a complex challenge, one that requires patience and time to resolve, but I assure you that we are making progress. On the economic front, we are equally committed to reversing the downturn and setting our country back on a path of sustain- able growth. The policies of the Tinubu-led government are designed to stimulate the economy, encourage investment, and create jobs. We understand the urgency of the situation and are working tirelessly to alleviate the hardships many of you are experiencing. The issue of food shortages is particularly close to my heart. Food security is fundamental to national security. We are implementing comprehensive strategies to boost agricultural production, improve supply chains, and ensure that affordable food is accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live.