We’ve Grown Families’ Economies With Road Projects –Okowa

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, said his administration has contributed to the growth of economies of families with the construction of over 2,000 kilometres of roads and drainages in the last eight years. Okowa made the disclosure while inaugurating projects executed by his administration in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

The projects inaugurated are bridge across River Ethiope at Umusume Quarters and access road to Okuzu-Obiaruku; ObiOgo/ Eziokpor/Umuoshi Eziokpor road, and Model Technical College, Obiaruku. Okowa stated that several communities had been inter- connected with roads and bridges, thereby opening up their economies for sustainable development.

He said that when the people had access to their farm lands and markets, they would be able to engage in trade and economic activities that would impact positively on their lives, adding: “Truly, we have tried to reach out to our people across the state, connecting various communities because we believed in the power of connection. “By the time you truly connect the people, you are opening them up to greater access to resource and we believe that across the state, we have grown the economies of families even in very difficult times that we have found ourselves.

“Going across the state, l can see that we have done a whole lot where over 2,000 kilometres of roads were constructed in eight years and l thank God for that. “The riverine communi- ties were not excluded at all. They were greatly impacted. Even recently, l visited the Trans-Warri Road where we have along the course of that road, three major bridges and 12 smaller bridges.”