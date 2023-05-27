We’ve Executed 4,366 Projects On Digital Economy–FG

The Federal Government said it has executed about 4,366 digital economy projects across the country, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. This was disclosed in Abuja yesterday, by the outgoing Minister, Prof. Isa Pantami, who inaugurated some of the projects to commemorate the end of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

Pantami unveiled 10 new trucks purchased by the Nigerian Postal Services with its internally generated revenue aimed at enhancing its services. While performing the exercise, Pantami said most of the projects inaugurated are ICT clustered centres built across federal and state universities across the country.

According to him, under his administration, the National Identity Management Commission has achieved a 130 million National Identity Number enrolment as against the 30 million data enrolment he inherited when he assumed office. Earlier, in his remarks, the Postmaster General of the Federation and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Adeyemi Adepoju said the development would significantly impact the country’s digital economy.

“Today, we are witnessing another practical demonstration of that commitment with the commissioning of 10 brand new JAC TRUCKS of 3/4 tons each for the coverage of Na-