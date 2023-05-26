We’ve Executed 4366 Digital Economy Projects – FG

The Federal Government has said that it has executed about 4366 Digital Economy Projects across the country, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Friday by the outgoing Minister, Prof. Isa Pantami, who virtually inaugurated some of the projects.

Pantami also physically unveiled 10 new trucks purchased by the Nigerian Postal Services with its internally generated revenue aimed at enhancing its services.

While performing the exercise, Pantami said most of the projects inaugurated are ICT clustered centres built across federal and state universities across the country.

According to him, under his administration, the National Identity Management Commission has achieved 130 million National Identity Number enrolment as against the 30 million data enrolment he inherited when he assumed office as the Minister of Communications.

Earlier, in his remarks, Adeyemi Adepoju, the Postmaster General of the federation and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, said the development would significantly impact the Country’s digital economy.

“Today, we are witnessing another practical demonstration of that commitment with the commissioning of 10 brand new JAC TRUCKS of 3/4 tons each for the coverage of National Mail Routes.

“The Hon. Minister, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, the commissioning of these vehicles today is a build-up to those remarkable and indeed a significant milestone in the efforts of the current NIPOST management under my watch to reposition the organization to meet the needs of the contemporary customer and improve the socio-economic life of the people of this great Country. Effective and efficient National Mail Routes will help put Nigeria on a proper pedestal within global postal administrations”, he stated.