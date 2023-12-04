We’ve Discovered Your Alleged Plan To Frame Up Sylva – APC Tells Diri

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State Chapter on Monday said it has uncovered an alleged plot by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State to frame up Timipre Sylva using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that Sylva, the immediate past Minister of States for Petroleum Resources was the APC in the last governorship election in the state.

In a statement in Yenagoa signed by APC State Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, APC stated that Diri and his cohorts had planned to make Sylva look guilty of crimes he had not committed on purpose to distract and dissuade him from effectively pursuing his petition at the state governorship election tribunal against Diri’s declaration as governor-elect.

The statement reads in qoute” We are aware of Governor Diri’s devious activities at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) aimed at sponsoring invented petitions against Sylva, and the pressure he is mounting on officials of the commission to initiate arrest and prosecution against him on trumped up charges, particularly, bordering on his tour of duty as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

“We have it on good authority that Governor Diri has instigated officials of EFCC on a fishing expedition to try to cobble some flimsy and imaginary charges together against Sylva in order to arrest him. This is all in a bid to distract the APC candidate and hinder the effective pursuit of his petition at the State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

“Diri knows full well that he did not win the November 11 governorship poll; he knows without a doubt that he is holding a stolen mandate that would soon revert to the rightful owner.

“That is why despite his alleged victory, there is hardly any celebration. Diri and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are simply jittery, knowing there is nothing to celebrate.

“Timipre Sylva and APC trust the capacity of the judiciary to do justice in the Bayelsa State governorship election litigation. We have filed our petition, and we are pursuing it diligently, hoping that there will be justice at the end of the day.

“But Diri and PDP, knowing their weak standing before the law, are doing all they can to hinder Sylva’s ability to pursue his petition. They simply distrust the judiciary and are trying sundry self-help tactics. The same strategy they employed before the governorship election.

“APC would like to use this medium to warn Diri and PDP to desist from their conspiratorial activities against Sylva at the EFCC. We also wish to advise the EFCC to resist any temptation to get entangled in the political chicanery of the sinking governor and his party.”