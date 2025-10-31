…We’ve Developed Standard Regulatory Instruments To Strengthen Electricity Market –NERC

Vice Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Musiliu O. Oseni, yesterday promised that the commission would continuously strive to provide regulatory oversights to ensure improved reliability of supply.

Speaking yesterday at the technical session to mark the 20th anniversary of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in Abuja, he said: “To build and nurturing an institution that sustains for 20 years is not easy.

“The Commission has had a fair share of challenges and often opposition from stakeholders in the course of delivering on its constitutional mandates.

“Despite the challenges, the Commission has recorded significant achievements in its two decade of existence. “The Commission oversaw the privatisation and unbundling of the hitherto state owned vertically integrated monopoly.

“We have developed standard regulatory instruments to strengthen the electricity market, improve reliability of supply and enhance consumer protection.

“Relative to 20years ago, not less than 30% of the electricity consumers have experienced significant improvement in their electricity services.”

He noted that, through effective regulation, the Commission has saved the Federal Government several trillion of naira in subsidies thereby contributing to improved fiscal position of the FGN.