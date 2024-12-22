We’ve Declared War Against Criminality in Anambra –Soludo

Share

The level of insecurity in Anambra State in the last five months has been alarming and Governor Charles Soludo in a media chat read his riot act against insecurity. OKEY MADUFORO reports

You have just read out a new security measure against insecurity in Anambra State. What informed that?

It has become instructive that we take more decisive steps in fighting insecurity in our dear state and by next month (January), Anambra State will launch a new robust security outfit named “Operation Udo ga adi’ meaning Peace Must Reign in Anambra.

As you can see behind me, we have procured a total of 163 vehicles to assist our security operatives in their operations. These vehicles would be given to the Police, Army, Civil Defense Directorate of State Service (DSS) and our own Anambra Vigilante Services (AVS). Also to receive these vehicles are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) because drug use are part and parcel of criminality. To achieve this, there will be technology-based security outfits stationed at every nook and cranny of the state and the bushes.

Everyone in the bush must be flushed and destroyed because no one leaves in the bush and anyone found in the bush henceforth, is a criminal and must be treated as such wherever they take over they establish shrines and the level of criminality has also goes to the level of idolatry in a state that ninety percent predominantly Christians.

There will be active phone numbers for reporting of information and before now those phone lines were in custody of my close security aides but it is now made public so that if you see something say something and I wish to assure us of the confidentiality of those providing us with that information. We have a call center and tole with these numbers 5111 or 112 for emergency calls as well as 08000220008 and we also have Anambra Call Center.

Before we came into the office, eight local government areas were under the control of these people but today we have taken over those places but some areas in Ihiala Local Government Area. Today we have four FOB in Ihiala, Ebonesi, Osumoghu Lilu, Isseke, Mbosi are to be liberated as well as Orumba South Local government areas.

So far, we have arrested over 3,000 suspected gunmen in the last thirty three months and 70 per cent of them are not from Anambra state and they are Igbos.

Like I said before next month being January 2025, we shall be launching Operation Peace Must Reign in Anambra state and we have procured 163 vehicles for security operations and we shall apply kinetic approach to crime fighting with extra force.

The South East Governor’s Forum has been making efforts for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. How far have you people gone?

I have been on the vanguard for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and I said release him to me and I will keep him with me and make him available. Nnamdi Kanu and members of IPOB have made several statements and issued countless releases dissociating themselves from the Monday Sit At Home and the kidnapping and killings. Criminals hide under the cover of the struggle to perpetrate criminality and it has become an organized criminality.

The other one is in Finland spinning all manner of incitements and they have Commanders and I am not sure if Nnamdi Kanu is released and he say stop if they would accept to stop because an Okada tricycle driver that has not seen N100,000.00 and now goes into this type of crime and makes N1 million or two million and you want him to stop.

They cannot stop because they have tasted blood and money. They see it as a very quick way of making money and that is why no one would be spared. We once again urge them to come out of the bushes and we shall rehabilitate them, train them and find something meaningful to do for themselves rather than going into the bush in the name of agitation for Biafra.

You said you want freedom for Biafra and you are killing those you said that you want to liberate. When you kill all of them, who would you rule and who are the people to answer to the Biafran people? That is also why we are applying a kinetic approach to fighting insecurity in our state

There have been cases where natives are accused of giving support to the criminals?

Anyone who gives support of any kind to criminals who claim to be agitators must be treated the same way with the criminals. People must be part of the process of fighting insecurity in our state because security is everybody’s business and with the role of our Traditional Rulers and the President Generals of our communities such synergy would be far reaching.

The Traditional Rulers and President Generals must be the first to report to us about the bushes where the criminals set up camps in their communities. There will be a security tight State in Anambra from next month with a stop and search method (People must submit to the search everywhere.

To this end any President General or Igwe who fails to report the location or the camps or allow the Criminals to set up camp in any part of their communities, if the Government discover the camp the land will be cleared and automatically belongs to the Government and the Bill is currently at the State Assembly and will be passed soon. In the same vein. any building where kidnapped victims are kept will be cleared and automatically belongs to the Government. Also, any land unknown gunmen set up camp the President General or Igwe must report to the State Security otherwise the land will be taken over by the Government.

But most people in the communities see them as fighting for their interest and it would be difficult to enforce that?

Any community that sees criminals as savior, praise or support the criminals, such individuals or individuals in the community will be identified and treated like the criminals.

We know those areas and the Anambra State Government is so determined to clear Ihiala LGA, Orumba North and South from the Criminals and there is an intense clearing currently ongoing in these local government areas.

Our efforts at riding the state of crime and criminality have been yielding results and so far the Anambra State Government have arrested more than 3,000 unknown Gun Men and 90 percent of them are Igbos. seventy percent of the arrested ones are not from Anambra State.

There will be a new dimension of security forces in Anambra State next month with all possible systems and the people must bear with the State because that will be the best way to end the criminality.

Everyone in Anambra State must be prepared for these measures and that is part of the drive towards fighting insecurity in our state and yet another angle towards ensuring a prosperous Smart City Homeland.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"