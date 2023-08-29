We’ve Constitutional Rights To Reject Commissioners-Nominees – Lagos Assembly

…Says we reserve rights to expose screening report on 17 rejected nominees

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has defended the decision of the lawmakers to reject 17 commissioners-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking at the plenary on Monday, Obasa said the Assembly reserves the right to expose screening reports of the committee on the 17 rejected nominees.

New Telegraph recalled that the Assembly had on Wednesday rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees forwarded to them by the governor and confirmed 22 nominees. Those rejected include Mrs Folashade Adefisayo (Education); Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health); Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy); Olalere Odusote (Energy); Sam Egube (Economic Budget and Planning); Mrs Solape Hammod); Mrs. Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation); Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure).

Others are Yomi Oluyomi; Mrs Folashade Ambrose; Ms. Barakat Bakare; Rotimi Fashola; Olalekan Fatodu; Mosopefolu George; Seun Osiyemi; Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Olumide Oluyinka.

Those confirmed include Hon. Layode Ibrahim; Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende; Dr. Dolapo Fasawe; Hon. Bola Olumegbon; Mr. Idris Aregbe; Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya; Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai; Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts; Engr. Abiola Olowu; Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka and Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya.

Others are Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu; Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN; Mr. Tunbosun Alake; Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde; Dr. Adekunle Olayinka; Dr. Jide Babatunde; Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo; Mr. Tokunbo Wahab; Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo.

But at the plenary on Monday Obasa warned those planning protests and sponsoring media articles to desist from it, saying the House would not be threatened over the issue.

He said it was unfortunate that whenever the house refused to be a ‘rubber stamp’ to a governor’s request, then it would be interpreted by the public that the lawmakers were fighting the governor.

“If anybody wishes to know the reasons for the decision, they should approach the house. However, we will not be forced to spill our observations, and we reserve the right to expose the report of the screening.

“We are not going to be threatened by the civil society organisations who wish to protest. It is their right. He who lives in a glasshouse does not throw stones,” he said.

The Speaker said the Assembly would continue to work together with the executive because there was no reason to fight. He, however, noted that the assembly had the constitutional right to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the nominees of the governor.