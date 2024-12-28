We’ve Capacity to Award Degrees –Ayeleru, Director, French Village

Share

The Nigerian French Language Village in Badagry, Lagos State, was established in 1991 by the Gen. Sani Abacha government as an inter-university centre for French studies, operating within the ambit of National University Commission (NUC) to provide Language Immersion Programme (LIP) as a domestic alternative to the mandatory foreign exchange programmes by Nigerian French language students in Francophone countries. The vision was to build local capacity and save both government and students from extra costs. The centre specifically welcomes all 300-level students to the village for intensive immersion classes and prepares them for final examinations in their respective universities of learning. Incumbent Director and Chief executive Officer of the institution, Lateef Babatunde Ayeleru, was a Professor of French, Applied Linguistics and African Literature at the University of Ibadan before assuming office at the Centre in 2021 for a renewable term of five years. He spoke to PODO SUNDAY on successes and challenges at the Centre among other issues. Excerpts:

How would you evaluate the Nigerian French Language Village established in 1991?

I would say the Village remains the best inter-university centre for French studies in Nigeria that has spared both government and parents extra costs. Before the Village came to existence, Nigerians studying French related courses went to countries like Togo, Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and some others with the resources going to France until the government deemed it fit to salvage the situation. It has been 33 years of success story but not without some teething challenges like other human institutions

The Governing Council is working assiduously with the Village’s management and relevant government agencies in Abuja to secure more funds for the institution in order to increase capacity and absorb more students and make the Centre more competitive. We are also working on how to start work on the permanent site and we are appealing to the Lagos State government to fine-tune all necessary documentation to that effect. Already we have been offered a vast land at Badagry West by the State government but we are still awaiting the final documents from the Governor’s office for our proper take off.

Would you say the Centre has fulfilled its vision to justify its establishment in an English speaking country?

Some of us who are French Professors today did our immersion programme outside Nigeria. I did mine in Niger Republic. The government then took a decision to fight extra travel costs and scarcity of forex. So, the French Language Village was conceived and birthed, removing so many hurdles of travel protocols. 33 years of sustainable academic excellence is a great feat in the history of the institution. To that effect, I’d say that the Centre has justified its establishment, but there is still work to be done. It’s a work in progress and we are equal to the task.

Removing the Centre from TETfund was a big blow; what efforts have you made to persuade the authorities for a rethink of that decision

It must be stated here that it was not just the Village that was removed from TETfund but other inter-university centres across the country. It is a constitutional issue because we were set up by an Act and we have to go back to the National Assembly to amend the Act. As it were, TETfund gave preference to Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education and all inter-university centres were removed including French Village. Such a big blow you would say; we now survive on our paltry IGR and government’s appropriation.

However, when I came in, we blocked all leakages and wastage in the system just to mop up funds and it was a war between me, the management and the Union which claimed we have blocked their ‘pots of soup’ but I was adamant and the result of that decision yielded fruits. For instance, we were able to renovate dilapidated buildings scattered all over the Village and also constructed new ones and made our roads motorable again. Now we have a beautiful Village everyone can be proud of with a working system, water, and light, especially for our hostels and 24 hours security.

How prepared are you for the Act before the National Assembly to transform the Centre to a degree awarding institution?

Of course, we are fully ready. Here we have ASUU members, I am a member of ASUU myself; we have SSANU and there is NASU, we have a Governing Council too. So, we are already operating a one-department university system except that we do not have a Senate. We have Professors, one of our Professors, J. A. Adeleke, just delivered our second inaugural lecture titled; “Symbiosis of Culture, Language and Literature : The African Experience.” with guests from the academia, media, security agencies, students, public servants and other invited guests at the Village auditorium.

Here, all our intakes are 300-level students and that is to tell you that we have capacity in place to deliver. When our students leave here they just go back to write their final exams and graduate. In fact, I have no record of any student that passed through this Village and didn’t pass his final exams.

Many would have preferred it as a University of Linguistics instead of a one discipline university should the amendment sail through at the National Assembly. What’s your reaction to that?

Anyway, that might deviate from the vision of the institution to build capacity in French related courses for business and public service. As a degree awarding institution, we would offer other courses relevant to our changing society. However, my own focus now is to produce more French professionals for other institutions; to produce even Doctorates (PhDs) in French Studies.

President Bola Tinubu was in France recently on a State’s visit. Beyond the traditional hand shake in Paris, what benefits are you expecting from that visit?

Thank you very much for this question. Strategically, there are enormous benefits from that visit. Thank God we have a president who knows what he wants and how to get it. Such benefits will be economic, socio-cultural, education, security (military) and global influence. Those of us in French studies are very enthusiastic and upbeat and we expect to equally benefit from the president’s visit and bilateral agreements with President (Emmanuel) Macron, who is also a Lagos City boy. You could see the enthusiasm that greeted our president’s visit and reception in Paris. To me and the French community, it is a win-win story for Nigeria I must say.

Would you describe your relationship with the Unions as cordial?

I have no problem with them. I am a Unionist too; I am a member of ASUU. It was just a change in administrative style. At the outset, I met with them and told them that I am here to succeed and would require their cooperation and assistance. I have a term of five years and I have a vision to pursue and achieve. I made it clear enough that this place is a specialised institution and that we can’t go on strike here because if we do, no university will send their students here again. UI can go on strike, UNILAG can go on strike but the Nigerian French Language Village cannot go on strike because if the government closes down this place, some people will get another job but I know the majority won’t be able to get another job. We got by and the Village never experienced a strike under me. Though there were issues, we treated them with a human face.

Some employees had been stagnant, long before I came in; we looked into their cases and promoted them, especially those with additional qualifications. Recently, we did employment, many of whom were first degree and master’s holders and there were grumblings by the Unions and we quickly verified if we had committed any infraction but we found out that, both administratively and procedurally we had not offended anyone. Here, what the Unions are harping on is welfare, welfare and welfare and nobody is asking if the institution is even getting additional funds somewhere apart from our paltry IGR and what we are getting statutorily. But on the whole, I have enjoyed my working relationship with all of them. Anytime we disagree, we get positive results, and we are better off. An institution like this is a work in progress and we expect everyone here to give their best, so we can all share in the success story.

