We’ve Been Pragmatic In Applying S’court Judgment On LG Autonomy –Fagbemi

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), yesterday said since the Supreme Court judgment on the local government autonomy, the Federal Government had been trying to ensure its implementation with required human and pragmatic solutions.

Fagbemi, who is also the Minister of Justice, stated this yesterday at the Body of Attorneys-General (BOSAG) Conference in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other speakers at the conference were the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice JedyAgba, among others.

The minister, while reacting to a remark by the AG of Nasarawa State, Mr Labaran Magaji, said: “Since the judgment was handed down on July 11, we have been trying to give it the required human, pragmatic solution.

He said: “Otherwise, I would have, because each time they called me what do we do, I can simply tell the Ministry of Finance, this is the way and that would have been it.” He said the decision by the court was not meant to injure anybody but to strengthen the system.

The AGF added: “And it is in this regard that I want us to look at it holistically as something affecting the interest of all. “It is not impossible that along the line, one or two issues may give us some concern, but let us look at it in the overall interest of our dear nation.”

