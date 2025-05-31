We’ve Allowed Bandits Take Over Nigeria’s Leadership – El-Rufai

Share

Former governor of Kaduna State and former chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday said bandits have been allowed to take the leadership of Nigeria.

The former FCT Minister made this remark in Abuja while delivering a goodwill message at a public lecture tagged, ‘Weaponisation of poverty as a means of underdevelopment: A case study of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, El-Rufai said Nigerians keep repeating the same mistake of electing the worst people into leadership positions.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) chieftain affirmed that Nigerians must stand up and vote for leaders who have the competence, capability, capacity and commitment to move the country forward.

READ ALSO

El-Rufai said, “Nigeria is in its biggest trouble since 1914, and that is why we are together working and conspiring to build a coalition to take Nigeria back on track because it is off track.

“It has turned to this level because we have allowed bandits, not the ones in the bushes, but the ones in the urban area, called the urban bandits, to take over leadership.

“I believe that the problem that we have is that we just get incompetent people, and we hand over leadership to them.

“Most of them don’t really know what to do. They just know how to grab power but don’t know what to do with it.”

Share