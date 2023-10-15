We’ve All Messed up This Country –Archbishop Ojo

General Overseer of Calvary Kingdom Church International, Archbishop Joseph Imariable Ojo, who served under the leadership of late Archbishop Benson Idahosa at the Church of God Mission from February 1972 to June 2002 , speaks on what the nation and present generation need, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration and the continuous talk on succession of church leaders. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM brings the excerpts

Calvary Kingdom Church International, held the 2023 Zion’s convention with the theme ‘Pure Word’, can you talk about this theme?

When I look back 21 years,it is like 21 days because God’s love, faithfulness and provisions have been very satisfactory, I cannot regret anything. So far, so good, God ,has been very faithful to us. On the theme ‘Pure Words’, everything was made by the word of God, only pure words can build and sustain. What will sustain this country and this generation can only be pure words. Pure words are different from other words that people are dispensing all over.

I do not disregard people, but there are people mounting the pulpit who do not really have the word of God. They just preach what they want to preach so far they have something to say. But pure word creates, heals and brings the mind of God. From the scripture God gave us, Psalm 12 verse 6, the words are purified seven times. Only pure words can go through fire, for Christians in Nigeria to go through what (I do not want to say fire) the hardship that people are going through today only those with the pure word of God can go through it.

There are certain songs I do not encourage my people to sing like ‘me I no go suffer, I no go beg for bread’, when you build people to be conscious of that and sufferings come, they will deny the faith. But those who have heard pure words that all they that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution will stay put in faith no matter how far the enemy is trying to discourage them. Pure word can keep you even if there is nothing to eat, it can give you satisfaction that if God has not provided, he will provide.

Currently, Nigerians are passing through a lot and are wondering what the way out is?

If I tell you I have a solution or a suggestion I will be deceiving you, it is not that I cannot try to proffer a solution or advice but because Nigerians want to hear what they want to hear. If people want to know the truth before the election, they would have been able to decide well but it’s too late now. To be crying now is to be crying over spilled milk, the milk has been thrown away so let us trust God for another cup of milk or another tin of milk; this is what I can say.

I am not pessimistic but I believe God can still intervene but the political leaders have to come to the realisation that no matter what they have accumulated, they are not taking it out of this world, they will die miserably and shamefully as the wealth will be used not even by their families but by the people that never worked for it. This is because some of them are hiding their money away from their families and the monies will be lost in the bank and cannot be traced, which is foolishness.

1 Timothy 6:7 says we brought nothing into this world and when we cannot take anything out. My hope for this country is that God gives us sincere leaders. David said that he that ruleth over Israel must be just and rule in the fear of God. The day we get someone as President, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Governor or Senate President who is just and rules in the fear of God then this country will begin to develop.

We cannot be living in darkness and one family will have billions of naira that can solve the energy problem? We pray that God talks to those who are there now or raise another generation. I’m praying God keeps me alive to enjoy Nigeria, at 74, I am trusting God that 100 that I will still be around.

The new minimum wage, what is your view?

Has Nigeria ever had wages? Nigeria is a country of strugglers; how much did they say the minimum wage is and how much is a bag of rice? You are saying you are giving someone a wage that cannot buy a bag of rice, is that wage? Let them re-regulate the economy. In 1983 when I first went to the US, naira was bigger than dollar, I think it was about five dollars to one naira, my return ticket was N1500.

Before 1986 when Baban- gida came with structural readjustment we bought brand new 505 for N19,000 and this amount cannot buy tyre today. One good tyre today is about N60, 000. We have all messed up this country both military and civilian administration.

Do you have confidence in this present administration?

Actually, I have nothing against this government. What I crave for is; whomever wants to rule us must rule with justice and the fear of God. Whomever does not have the fear of God in him or her does not have my blessing. I am praying for the government, like I said last week, my business is to pray.

That is my biblical injunction is to pray for the leaders. I have nothing against the leaders whether state or federal. ‘Make them fear God’, do things with fear of God and apply justice because injustice is bad. We shouldn’t be tribalistic, I have nothing against this government.

Do you see this administration taking Nigerians to the ‘Promised Land’?

I think they should answer that, I am not in the cabinet and not there when they make their plans. They can tell us where they are taking us to. When Moses took Israelites out of Egypt, he told them they were going to the Promised Land. It was not the people that said they were going to the Promised Land; it was Moses that told them. They should tell us where they are taking us to.

Your son, Rev. Best has been appointed National Overseer of CKC at a time where there have been issues around Jimi Odukoya succeeding his late father, Pastor Taiwo of the Fountain of Life Church…

They are two different things. He has been the National Overseer but with a different title, he said he prefers Head of Staff, so he has been in that office. Our constitution does not have provision for head of staff but out of humility, he said ‘daddy I want to be HOS’, he clocked 41 in September, he shares the same birthday with late Archbishop Idahosa.

I was 39 years old when I was the Presbyter of Church of God Mission (CGM) Lagos and West, so I was younger than him. I supervised Lagos and all the western region. So, our constitution recognises National Overseer, so he is the number two and not the number one man. Someone can come tomorrow and say the office you are (he is) holding is not in our constitution, so it is better I do what is constitutional.

Some churches have come under criticism for making the leadership succession pattern as a form of inheritance…

Most of the people saying so are not actually involved in church management or church administration. You manage from inside you don’t manage the company from outside except maybe you are a board member and you come once in a while. If you did not interview me to get to speak on this, someone out there might say ‘his son has succeeded him’. I had someone who was the National Overseer who left about 20 years ago, that should be in 2013.

After some years, Best grew up, he was working and came to full time ministry. He has served as the youth president, music director, head of media and most of the departments. He grew up in the music ministry, he was nine years ago when he started playing drums and Papa Idahosa gave him a scholarship because of his gift.

You mentioned serving as the Presbyter in Church of God Mission at the age of 39 but at even at 42, 43, 44,45 the older generation even see the people in this age bracket as too young to emerge. How can the church make more room for the younger generation to emerge?

We do not give responsibility to people because of their age, we give responsibility to people because of their commitment. When you see someone committed irrespective of the age and you know he has the wherewithal to perform you appoint such person not minding the age. But if somebody is 50 and comes to church late you cannot trust such person with an opening prayer, but you can see a young and vibrant guy who is on time and you ask him to lead the opening prayer. You see the way he prays, you say ‘wao!

This is a material’, so next time you will ask him to teach, and you say ‘wao! There is something in this boy.’ In 1977, I was a Deacon and the head usher, we had our convention in November 1977, late Idahosa called me, that’s part of what I do not forget, it is contained in my biography ‘Once Upon A Jospeh’, he said ‘Ojo take these people to the river and baptise them’, 114 people both black and white because it was an international convention.

I said ‘sir, I am a deacon, I am not a pastor’, he said ‘no, there is something in you that I want you to fulfil’. I was in the river for about three hours baptising the 114 people and many of them today are big men and women of God all over the world. I was only 28 years old in 1977 and was 30 years old in 1979 which was when I came into full time ministry. If you are looking at age and people are not accepting responsibilities you cannot use them. But you use people irrespective of their ages if you see them available, usable, humble and ready to be used by God.

Do you see your son succeeding you?

If God says yes, why not? Like I said before, he has served in different capacities.

Or is his appointment as the National Overseer part of the succession plan?

No. You see, when you do not do apprenticeship, you mess up the engine of the man bringing his car to your workshop to fix. For example, if I have a car company and everybody brings vehicles there for me to service or maintain and suddenly, I pass on and among the apprentices that have been there and understand the workings, they say ‘no, they are not qualified, bring the person that does not know anything’, won’t the person be having problems with the customers?

So, you need somebody that has been understudied and that has been in the system. So, that is it. I don’t even want to talk about that because I am not ready to die.