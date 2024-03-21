We’ve All It Takes to Make AE-FUTHA The Best in Nigeria – CMD

Prof Robinson Chukwudi Onoh is the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital (AE-FUTHA), Abakaliki. In this Interview with CLEMENT NNACHI, he speaks about ongoing clinical vaccine trial on Lassa fever at the centre, Ebonyi State Government’s efforts to provide affordable care for indigent citizens, AE-FUTHA’s partnership with the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, United Kingdom (UK) to improve emergency care, among others

Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA) was among institutions selected for clinical vaccination trials. Give us an insight into what the vaccine trial is all about and what Nigeria will achieve with it? This is the first time Nigeria is involved in a vaccine trial. In the course of our service to humanity, we have been able to upgrade the hospital in the areas of clinical services, training and research. In research, we are one of the hospitals that did research on Lassa fever, where we have different versions which we call ‘Enable 1.0’. In that research work, our hospital got seven awards which were the highest awards that were given to any hospital involved in research.

Going forward with the research, the federal government liaised with the body Serky, which is doing the research and planned that there should be a clinical vaccine trial. Clinical vaccine trial is on with a view to produce a vaccine for Lassa fever. Ebonyi State is endemic for Lassa fever. Our hospital has been selected as one of the institutions that will be part of that clinical vaccine trial. This trial will go on in five countries.

There are three centers in Nigeria where the trial will take place, namely the Federal Medical Center Owo, Ondo State, AE-FUTHA and the Irua Specialist Hospital, Edo State respectively. AE-FUTHA is being prepared for that; at the moment, we have the molecular laboratory, with an attached vaccine cold room where the vaccines will be stored. We also have another research laboratory that was built by one of the partners that is involved in the clinical vaccine trial.

That research lab is where what we call quintessence is done. You can get a virus and get the specific gene that is in the virus and know the type of virus it is. It is also in that place that the vaccine trial will be going on. Within the period it is going on, the partners will also construct the new clinical purpose building for that clinical vaccine trial. We hope that it will start this year, and span for one or two years before it is concluded. If it is successful, meaning that a vaccine for Lassa fever has been produced in Nigeria for the first time.

One of the mantras of the Ebonyi State Government is human empowerment. It was very heartwarming to hear that you made requests for empowerment that directly affected patients. It was curious that some patients overstay in the hospital due to inability to pay bills. What’s your thought on this? Previous administrations in Ebonyi State have brought out different mechanisms to ensure that payment for patient care is not out-of-pocket expenditure. For example, Dr Sam Egwu administration declared free medical care for pregnant women and indigents. Subsequent administrations intermittently came to the hospital, identified those who were indigent and settled their bills.

One of the requests we made to the current Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru was that he should also come to our aid. When those indigent patients come to hospitals, receive medical care and are unable to pay their bills, the state can come to their aid. We equally requested the government to support the hospital to have state-of the-art-equipment. We have

We want people to come from inside and outside the country to access care here

the workforce that provide healthcare services, not just for Ebonyi State but for Nigerians. We think there is a gap we have identified, such that if a hospital is supported and it has all it takes to provide effective care services, it can turn out to be a referral center in the country.

This can make people from outside the state come in and seek care. That is what we want to do in AE-FUTHA. We want people to come from inside and outside the country to access care here. When they come, Ebonyi State will benefit indirectly or directly and this could increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

Is the hospital lacking equipment? If yes, what request are you making from both the Federal and the Ebonyi State Governments? I believe this is an old story. When we came on board, we noticed that there were some basic challenges in the hospital. We tried to bring in means of solving these problems. One of the things we noticed was that sometimes because of epileptic power supply, it is difficult to conduct some surgeries.

There was a time, I was told that they did a surgery with a telephone torchlight. What we did was get more generators that are powered by fuel and distribute them to the emergency areas: theatre and other vital areas of the hospital. If you put ten litres of fuel in these generators, it can serve the hospital for 24 hours. With what we have done, you will notice that when you come to the Accident and Emergency (A&E ) now, there is always power supply. There has been increased turnover of clinical operations in our hospitals.

Not long ago, the former Chairman Medica Advisory Council (C-MAC) told me they did an audit of the surgeries that have been done in our hospital and the numbers were quite appreciable. There has been an increase in the cases we do. We are partnering with the Royal College of Emergency Medicine United Kingdom (UK). We hope that they are going to come in here in April/May 2024.

What we want to do with them is to partner with the Royal College of Emergency Medicine UK, to get support in training, capacity building, development and research. What we envisage is that the emergency care in AE-FUTHA should be patterned after what is obtainable in developed countries. Once an emergency case comes, you see that alertness, commitment and revival of the patient. That way we can reduce the number that die due to lack of prompt attendance by doctors and care workers.