We’ve Adopted Obi’s School Model – Soludo

Anambra State Government has said it adopted Peter Obi’s school model for the educational development of the state.

Deputy governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim, at the funeral mass for Chief Alexander Ejesieme (Snr.), at St. John’s Catholic Church, Agulu, at the weekend, observed that Obi’s achievements have continued to serve as a foundation for the ongoing educational development in the State.

“I thank Mr Peter Obi for his numerous legacies in the education sector, upon which we are building,” he said.

The deputy governor who represented Soludo at the occasion, disclosed that Prof. Soludo allocated the sum of N1.5 billion to missionary schools in the state as part of his administration’s efforts to sustain the quality of education in the state.

Obi left office about nine years ago as governor of Anambra State, and the state government believed the state witnessed its educational advancement during that period.

A statement by Obi’s media aide Jude Nebolisa, noted that the enduring value of the educational reforms initiated by Obi in the state was to further educational development.

The statement observed that Governor Soludo recently allocated substantial funds to support mission schools in the State.

As a part of his efforts to transform education in Anambra State, Obi, in 2011, returned all mission schools to their original owners, the church, while guaranteeing adequate funding from the state government.

“Moreover, he bolstered these schools, both public and mission ones, with computers, libraries, Internet connectivity, generators, and laboratory equipment.

“Additionally, he made sure that each secondary school in the state received school buses and other essential academic resources,” the statement added.