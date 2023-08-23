We’ve 6,138 Uncollected Driver’s Licences In Our Offices – Oyo

The Oyo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that no fewer than 6,138 driver’s licences are yet to be collected from its offices.

The Sector Commander, Joshua Adekanye, made this disclosure while speaking with journalists yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said: “So far, we have up to 6,138 unclaimed licences in our various collection centres in the state. I would like to use this opportunity to encourage the general public who have processed their driver`s licences to go and collect them.

“It is wrong for drivers to continue to use temporary driver’s licences to operate on Nigerian roads. We have also made the collection process simple so that a driver can collect the processed licence within five minutes at the centre,” he said.

Adekanye added that the corps had commenced an operation for the removal of rickety vehicles from Nigerian roads.

He noted that rickety vehicles do break down at delicate points on the road, and this could lead to road traffic accidents. We want to use this opportunity to remind the public again to avoid using such vehicles on the road, or else they may be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,”, he said.