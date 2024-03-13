We’ve 55,000 Registered Doctors In Nigeria – Minister

Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, has confirmed that there are presently 55,000 registered doctors in Nigeria.

Ali Pate who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today said only 55,000 of the 300,000 health professionals in the nation are doctors.

He said “We did an assessment and discovered we have 85,000 to 90,000 registered Nigerian doctors.

“However, not all of them are in the country. Some are in the Diaspora, especially in the US and UK. But there are 55,000 licensed doctors in the country.

“About 300,000 health professionals are working in Nigeria today in all cadres. I am talking about doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and others.”

Pate lamented that the brain drain syndrome has robbed the health sector of its best hands, and affirmed that the government was doing its best to expand the training scheme and motivate others who chose to stay back and serve their fatherland.