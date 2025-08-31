Weststar Warns Against Counterfeit Mercedes-benz Parts

Weststar Associates Limited, the Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, is raising urgent awareness about the global rise in counterfeit automotive parts, following Mercedes-Benz’s 2024 report revealing alarming figures.

According to the data, 793 raids conducted worldwide led to the seizure of more than 1.5 million fake Mercedes-Benz products. This disturbing trend highlights the increasing sophistication of counterfeiters and the significant risks these counterfeit products pose to safety, performance, and customer trust.

While counterfeit parts are often difficult to distinguish from genuine components at first glance, their use can have catastrophic consequences. Substandard brake pads, inferior filters, low-quality lighting systems, and other unauthorized components can lead to sudden vehicle failures, posing a life-threatening danger to drivers, passengers, and other road users.

“Opting for counterfeit or substandard parts might appear to save costs in the short term, but in reality, it exposes customers to much higher risks – both financially and in terms of personal safety,” says Ebere Anenih, Managing Director, Weststar Associates Limited.

“We strongly advise all Mercedes-Benz customers in Nigeria to insist on Genuine Parts and to only patronize our network of authorized dealerships and service partners for peace of mind and long-term value.”

Mercedes-Benz Genuine Parts are engineered, manufactured, and tested according to the brand’s highest global standards, ensuring compatibility, reliability, and durability. Genuine Parts also come with a manufacturer-backed warranty and are supported by Authorized Mercedes-Benz Service Centers, equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and staffed by factory-trained technicians.

As the official custodian of the Mercedes-Benz brand in Nigeria, Weststar said that it is reinforcing its commitment to safety and customer satisfaction by:

•Working closely with its network of accredited dealers to monitor supply chains and protect customers against counterfeits.

•Educating vehicle owners on the dangers of counterfeit parts and how to identify genuine ones.

•Upholding Mercedes-Benz global quality standards in aftersales support, service, and parts supply.