Weststar unveils allnew Mercedes-Benz E-Class saloon

Weststar Associates Limited, the Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, has announced the arrival of the all-new MercedesBenz E-Class. This iconic vehicle sets new standards in luxury and innovation, again bringing the legend and renowned heritage of the Mercedes-Benz brand to car lovers and enthusiasts in Nigeria. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the epitome of meticulous craftsmanship and technological prowess, a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology, exquisite design, and unparalleled performance. Just like its predecessor, the new E-Class promises to redefine the automotive landscape in Nigeria and provide an unrivaled driving experience. The new E-Class marks the advent of a new generation, introducing more technology and luxury, the powertrains are complemented by a fresh exterior design, creating a captivating presence on the road. Inside, a plethora of new technology features permeate the cabin, providing a digital atmosphere that’s both immersive and intelligent.

The new E-Class takes its digital experience to the next level with the all-new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Superscreen. This powerful central onboard computer processes information with remarkable speed, delivering near-instantaneous responsiveness. It integrates a range of apps and games, including TikTok& Angry Birds, making it a versatile tool for both entertainment and productivity. The Superscreen also introduces the Routines function, an intelligent feature that curates your driving experience based on various conditions and functions, automatically adjusting settings such as heating, cooling, ambient lighting, seat massage, and more.The MBUX Superscreenalso debuts video conferencing in the all-new E-Class, this is enabled by a builtin camera and applications like Webex& Zoom. The standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system, complemented by Active Ambient Lighting,

transforms music into a visual and auditory masterpiece. Coordinated colors and tones are illuminated on the instrument panel, elevating the music-listening experience. The interior is designed to prioritize comfort and quality. The spacious passenger accommodation is graced with premium materials, including leather upholstery and metal trim, resulting in a rich and upscale ambiance. The new E-Class remains a four-door layout, emphasizing passenger experience and convenience. It boasts of an aerodynamic design that not only enhances its appearance but also reduces wind noise. With the assistance of nearly 500 microphones, engineers have meticulously measured and minimized wind noise, ensuring a serene cabin environment even at high driving speeds. The exterior design comes with a host of features like; light alloy wheels, chrome highlights, and a Mercedes-Benz pattern radiator grille. Additionally, the new E-Class boasts flush-fitted doors and metallic paintwork.

The new E-Class comes with upgraded standard equipment that includes KEYLESS-GO, and the AVANTGARDE equipment line for the interior and exterior. The new E-Class offers two remarkable powertrains to cater to diverse driving preferences. The E 200 model boasts an advanced 4-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid and 48-volt onboard electrical system, delivering a combined power output of 204 horsepower with a torque of 320 nm