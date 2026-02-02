Westpaq Int’l Opens State-Of-The-Art Energy Industry Training Facility In Lagos

Westpaq International, in partnership with Subsurface Consultants and Associates (SCA), has opened a cutting-edge Energy Industry Training Facility at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

The facility is designed to enhance capability development, leadership, and transformation in the energy sector, catering to integrated energy companies, service providers, and regulatory agencies.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Bradley McKinney, Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for the U.S. Commercial Service, who was joined by the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires, Consul General, senior officials from Commercial Services, and representatives from the U.S. Embassy and Consulate.

“This training facility is a significant milestone in our efforts to support the growth and development of the energy industry in Nigeria,” said a representative from Westpaq International. “We are committed to working with our partners to build local capacity and drive innovation in the sector.”

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, DAS McKinney led a round table discussion with representatives of leading US energy and services companies operating in Nigeria, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Westpaq International.

The discussion focused on collaboration opportunities, challenges, and ways to support the growth of Nigeria’s energy industry.

The Energy Industry Training Facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, providing a unique learning environment for professionals in the energy sector.

The facility will offer a range of training programs, workshops, and seminars to enhance technical skills, leadership development, and industry best practices.

For the 2026 Training Catalog, visit https://www.scacompanies.com/attachment/702/show.pdf